Riding wave of momentum, Klobuchar lands in 3rd place in New Hampshire primary

CONCORD, N.H. — Amy Klobuchar rode a late-breaking wave of momentum over the past week to finish third in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, vaulting from relative obscurity into contention for the Democratic nomination for president.

Klobuchar, a 59-year-old U.S. senator from Minnesota, received 20 percent of the vote with 90 percent of the vote counted, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders at 26 percent, and Pete Buttigieg at 24 percent.

It was a stunning turn of events for Klobuchar, who finished in fifth place in the Iowa caucuses and just a week ago was in fifth place in the polling of New Hampshire voters.

“Hello America. I’m Amy Klobuchar, and I will beat Donald Trump,” Klobuchar said, introducing herself to the nation in front of a jubilant crowd of supporters at a hotel here after the results were announced. “Everyone had counted us out. … I came back and we delivered.”

“We are taking the message of unity to the country, because we know in our hearts that in a democracy it is not about the loudest voice or the biggest bank account. It is about the best idea and the person who can turn those ideas into action,” Klobuchar said.

She repeatedly referenced the words “grit” and “resilience.” She connected her hardscrabble family story to her ability to defy predictions by becoming the first woman from Minnesota elected to the U.S. Senate, and said this tough spirit was at the heart of what makes America great.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar at her election night party in Concord, N.H. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

“My story is nothing compared to the resilience that I’ve seen all over this country,” she said. “America deserves a president who is as resilient as her people.”

And Klobuchar explicitly referenced her desire to receive support from independents and Republicans in addition to Democrats, and promised to unite the country after four years of President Trump’s tumultuous and divisive presidency.

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people in the middle, the people who have had enough of the name-calling and the mudslinging, have someone to vote for in November,” she said.

Klobuchar’s surge appeared to come at the cost of support for other candidates who had looked much stronger a few months ago: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who had only 9 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who had 8.5 percent.

“I made up my mind in the voting booth,” said Susan Zlotnick-Hale, a retired physician. “The focus has to be on getting who’s in the White House out of the White House.”

Zlotnick-Hale chose Klobuchar, she said, because “she’s competent, she has proven herself as a senator and a prosecutor, and believe it or not, yes, she’s a woman.”

Klobuchar had always seen an opportunity in New Hampshire, but a confluence of events came together more favorably for her than she could have imagined.

Unlike in Iowa, when the Democratic presidential candidates debated each other two weeks before voters went to the caucuses, the debate in New Hampshire came just a few days before the primary.

Klobuchar had been confident in her debate performances in the past, and was waiting for a moment when one of them could have a real impact on her chances.

Klobuchar campaigning in Manchester, N.H. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)