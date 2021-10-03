Ridley Corporation Limited (ASX:RIC) Will Pay A AU$0.02 Dividend In Three Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ridley Corporation Limited (ASX:RIC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Ridley's shares before the 7th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.02 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ridley has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of A$1.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Ridley can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ridley paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Ridley's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.5% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ridley has seen its dividend decline 12% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is Ridley worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. Ridley ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ridley you should know about.

