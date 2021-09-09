What Is Ridley Corporation Limited's (ASX:RIC) Share Price Doing?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Ridley Corporation Limited (ASX:RIC), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Ridley’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Ridley

What is Ridley worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.67x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 19.13x, which means if you buy Ridley today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Ridley should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Ridley’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Ridley look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ridley's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 75%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RIC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RIC? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RIC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for RIC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Ridley and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Ridley, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Dumb Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To Circuit City

    "Restaurants brought out the servings slowly and were like, 'Nobody is going to sit there for hours and just eat them.' Actually, lots of people did."View Entire Post ›

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says if you don't understand bitcoin, you're old - and if you're nervous about the world, gold is a better store of value

    "I'd be very careful in bitcoin. I don't think it makes a great deal of sense," the billionaire Omega Advisors chairman told CNBC.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it's sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely experience a downturn sooner or later.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • This Top Growth Stock Could Double in the Coming Years

    Shares of this tech stock have obliterated the market this year -- and there's likely more upside to come.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light...

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • Jim Cramer Signs Multi-Platform Renewal With CNBC

    Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal to remain at CNBC, where he’ll continue to host his “Mad Money W/ Jim Cramer” show each weekday night at 6 p.m. ET and “Squawk on the Street” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET each weekday morning. In addition to those on-air duties, he will create exclusive subscription products and content for CNBC thanks to a partnership with Cramer Digital. The subscription product for the investment community will be called CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer and will give

  • SEC Warning to Coinbase Is Part of a Worrisome Trend for Crypto

    The regulator now appears to be questioning whether some of the fastest-growing parts of the crypto industry are legal at all.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    As such, it's hard for income investors to find dividend stocks worth buying right now. Here are two companies with great histories and reliable businesses that dividend-focused investors could easily buy and hold for a lifetime. The Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is a name you probably associate with the cereal aisle in your local grocery store -- it is, after all, one of the largest names in that food sector niche.

  • Ford Is Managing the Chip Shortage Better. Its Stock Should Gain.

    Benchmark analyst Mike Ward believes Ford might have turned a corner in the semiconductor shortage, which has weighed on auto stocks this year.