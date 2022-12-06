Ridley's (ASX:RIC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Ridley (ASX:RIC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ridley is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$51m ÷ (AU$607m - AU$234m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Ridley has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 5.0% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ridley compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Ridley has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 44% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Ridley's ROCE

As discussed above, Ridley appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a solid 64% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Ridley can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ridley and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

