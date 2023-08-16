RIDOH recommends closing these four Rhode Island beaches.

Due to high bacterial levels, the Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Wednesday that four Rhode Island beaches close. The four beaches are:

Third Beach, Middletown

Sandy Point Beach, Portsmouth

Burlingame State Park Picnic Area, Charlestown

Burlingame State Park Campground, Charlestown

A full list of closed Rhode Island beaches can be found at health.ri.gov or by calling (401-222-2751).

More: on RI beaches: Recent drownings are reminders of danger. Key tips for staying safe in RI waters

RIDOH monitors and reviews water quality throughout the summer through Labor Day.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI beaches closed due to bacteria in Middletown, Portsmouth, Charlestown