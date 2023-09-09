Riesel blanks Thorndale as the Indians stay undefeated

TechCrunch

Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms has partnered with GPU giant Nvidia to work on building a large language model that is trained on India's diverse languages, the two firms said Friday, as the largest Indian corporate firm expands into the fast-growing but locally uncontested space. The companies will also work together to build an AI infrastructure that is "over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today," they said, without sharing a time frame. Reliance said the cloud infrastructure would provide accelerated computing access to researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI experts and others throughout India.