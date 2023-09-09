Riesel blanks Thorndale as the Indians stay undefeated
Riesel blanks Thorndale as the Indians stay undefeated
Riesel blanks Thorndale as the Indians stay undefeated
Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms has partnered with GPU giant Nvidia to work on building a large language model that is trained on India's diverse languages, the two firms said Friday, as the largest Indian corporate firm expands into the fast-growing but locally uncontested space. The companies will also work together to build an AI infrastructure that is "over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today," they said, without sharing a time frame. Reliance said the cloud infrastructure would provide accelerated computing access to researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI experts and others throughout India.
Experts break it down — and share what pregnant women can do to minimize risk.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage pulled back to 7.12% from 7.18% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
When you’re organizing your personal finances, adding a new checking account to the mix can help. But just how many checking accounts should you have?
International startup founders have limited time, energy, and funds. O-1A visas are now taking one to two months to process (or shorter with premium processing) and can grant founders a three-year stay in the United States, with the possibility of unlimited extensions afterward. Compared to other potential visas for founders, like H-1Bs and L-1As, the equity requirements are less complicated, the process is faster, and there is no lottery process or annual cap to contend with.
Johansson addresses the enduring enigma of Sofia Coppola's 2003 Oscar-winning favorite.
Both teams are headed to the quarterfinals.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
Just a week after Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the moon, India's space agency has already launched a rocket carrying Aditya-L1, its first mission dedicated to observing the sun.
Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Smbhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.
Garena is relaunching Free Fire in India, a year and a half after the popular mobile title was banned in the South Asian market over national security concerns. It has also appointed Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in the country. The company said it has further localized Free Fire for the Indian market -- incorporating "unique content" and creating an environment that "encourage(s) a safe, healthy and fun gameplay experience" -- and will make the title available in the country on September 5.
After more than a decade since the last brand-new 2D Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings a lot of exciting updates to Nintendo's classic sidescroller and based on our preview, it's going to be a blast.
Save time and money with this single-serve machine, which brews a cup of joe in minutes.
Google announced Wednesday that its Ai-empowered SGE program is expanding into both the Japanese and Indian marketplaces.
Plus, stock up on the beloved brand's water bottles, cups and more for up to 30% off.
TikTokers are using Drake's latest accent in this new trend.
You don't have to suffer through another hot night.
It has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.
Prep for fall and treat those toes: 'So dang soft.'
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.