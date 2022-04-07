Riewestahl becomes third candidate for EC sheriff

Apr. 6—EAU CLAIRE — Dave Riewestahl, a captain with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, has become the third person to announce his candidacy for sheriff.

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Ron Cramer is not seeking re-election in November and will retire at the end of his term in early January.

"I'm excited to use my skills and experiences to serve you as the next sheriff of Eau Claire County," said Riewestahl, who will run as a Democrat.

Riewestahl has been with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and has served as a correctional officer, patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, and lieutenant/assistant jail administrator.

Riewestahl is currently the jail administrator.

While with the Sheriff's Office, Riewestahl has also taken on the responsibilities of field training officer, conduct report hearing officer, honor guard member, leader and commander, evidence technician, crisis negotiator, computer forensic investigator, recreation patrol officer, and a SWAT operator.

Through his professional work, Riewestahl has been involved with the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, Community Collaboration & Intervention Workgroup, Opioid Task Force, Crisis Network Committee, and the Equity Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce.

"In my career, I have had the most success when I collaborate with other departments, members of our community, and surrounding communities as a means of solving problems and concerns," Riewestahl said.

Riewestahl grew up in Altoona. After graduating from Altoona High School, he spent five years in the Army.

After being honorably discharged, Riewestahl attended UW-Milwaukee, where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, and certificates in Death Investigation and Cultures & Communities.

Riewestahl will be opposed in the Democratic primary by Kevin Otto, a sergeant at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Don Henning, a detective at the Sheriff's Office, is running as a Republican.

Cramer, 67, announced in February that he will not seek another four-year term this fall.

Cramer has been with the Sheriff's Office for 47 years. He started as a jailer at the age of 19 in 1975.

Cramer decided just six weeks before the election in 1996 to run for sheriff as a write-in Republican. He defeated Democratic incumbent Dick Hewitt and was sworn in in January 1997. He has been re-elected ever since.