Riewestahl defeats Henning in EC sheriff's race

Nov. 9—EAU CLAIRE — Democrat Dave Riewestahl defeated Republican Don Henning to earn a four-year term to become Eau Claire County's next sheriff.

Riewestahl gathered 51% of the vote, winning by a total of 24,272 to 23,506.

Riewestahl and Henning are longtime members of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office. He succeeds the late Sheriff Ron Cramer.

Cramer announced last winter he was going to retire and would not seek re-election. He died unexpectedly in September.

Henning is a lifelong Eau Claire County resident. He started his law enforcement career as a reserve police officer for the Eau Claire Police Department for six years after graduating from the Chippewa Valley Technical College police science program.

Henning was hired in July 1995 by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office as a correctional officer. He was promoted to deputy in April 1998 and to detective in 2010.

Henning has participated in several county committees and organizations.

He is currently the Child Abduction Response Team leader, Drug Endangered Children committee member, Multi Disciplinary Team member, Local Emergency Plan Commission member and firearms instructor.

Henning also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Township Fire Department for 30 years.

Riewestahl, the current Eau Claire County jail administrator, has served as a correctional officer, patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, and lieutenant/assistant jail administrator with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

While with the Sheriff's Office, Riewestahl has also taken on the responsibilities of field training officer, conduct report hearing officer, honor guard member, leader and commander, evidence technician, crisis negotiator, computer forensic investigator, recreation patrol officer, and a SWAT operator.

Through his professional work, Riewestahl has been involved with the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, Community Collaboration & Intervention Workgroup, Opioid Task Force, Crisis Network Committee, and the Equity Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce.

Riewestahl grew up in Altoona. After graduating from Altoona High School, he spent five years in the Army.

"The need to give back to the community I grew up in is important. I have the knowledge, skills and abilities, and the experience from the front lines," he said.

"I believe it takes more than just the sheriff to solve issues. Join me at the table. We need people and voices at the table," Riewestahl said. "We have tough decisions going ahead to make. I'm going to be at the table listening and making the best decisions for the community."