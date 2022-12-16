Rifle, ammunition stolen from deputy's patrol car at apartment complex

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Someone smashed out the window on a Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputy's car early Monday and stole an AR15 rifle and one magazine of ammunition, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said.

The car was parked at Southern Winds Apartments at 710 Veterans Memorial Parkway West in Lafayette when someone living there heard the patrol car's window being broken out and reported it at 2 a.m. Dec. 12.

The apartment complex is located on the northeast corner of U.S. 231 and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police have not recovered the rifle, and the theft is under investigation, Goldsmith said.

Anyone with information about the rifle or the person who might have stolen it is asked to call Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office at 765-423-9321 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Rifle stolen from a sheriff's patrol car at apartment complex