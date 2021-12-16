Rifle found at scene of Durham shooting that left 2 teens dead, 4 injured

Police found a rifle at the scene of a Monday shooting that left two teenagers dead and four others injured, newly released records show.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Mathison and Eugene streets in eastern Durham, where police found an SUV crashed into a utility pole and six people who had been shot.

Investigators recovered a .308 Winchester 88 rifle at the scene, according to a police report obtained by The News & Observer on Thursday.

Durham police declined to provide further information about where the rifle was found and how it was obtained.

Multiple victims in the shooting were Durham Public Schools students, The N&O reported.

Isaiah Carrington, 19, and Ariuna Cotton, a 15-year-old Hillside High School student, were killed in the shooting.

A 13-year-old boy and three girls, ages 16, 13 and 12 years old, survived the shooting, but suffered injuries from the gunfire. A 15-year-old boy also present at the scene was unharmed.

One of the surviving victims remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, but police declined to provide an update on their status Thursday.

A forensics investigator gathers evidence a block away from the scene of a shooting that killed two young people and injured four others in Durham, N.C. early Monday morning, Dec. 13, 2021.

The SUV, a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, had been reported stolen in Durham the day before the shooting, police said.

Chief Patrice Andrews said earlier this week that the shooting did not appear to be random, but as of Thursday, Durham police had announced no suspects or arrests in the case.

When asked if a motive had been identified, Durham police declined to comment, citing the active investigation.

A balloon release vigil will take place at the crime scene at 5 p.m. Thursday to honor Cotton’s life.

There have been at least 45 homicides in Durham this year. Though overall shootings are down from 2020, that is the most killings in the Bull City since at least 1995, according to readily available police records.

At a Monday news conference, city and county leaders called for the violence to end.

“There is no room in our city for this type of violence,” Andrews said. “It’s senseless. It’s beyond tragic. And lives are forever going to be changed.”

