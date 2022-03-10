Rifle shots fired into occupied home near Prattville Junior High, no public threat suspected

PRATTVILLE — Police in Prattville are investigating a case where "several" rounds from a high-powered rifle were fired into a home that had three children under the age of 12 inside, said Police Chief Mark Thompson.

No one was injured in the shooting that occurred at 1:14 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Jones Street. Five people were in the home at the time, including the three young children.

Several spent .223 cal. rifle casings were recovered, Thompson said.

"Right now we don't think this is a random act," he said ."It seems to be an isolated, targeted act and we don't feel there is a threat to the general public."

Jones Street runs beside the campus of Prattville Junior High School.

"We are aware of the shooting that took place early this morning," Superintendent Tim Tidmore said Thursday afternoon. "We are in contact with the police department and we don't have any concerns about the safety of our students."

Investigators are working with the residents of the home to develop a potential motive or list of suspects, Thompson said.

