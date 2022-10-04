Rifle stolen from police vehicle, police say

Someone broke into a police vehicle parked outside a hotel in Gastonia and stole a rifle, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The vehicle belonged to a police officer from Horry County, South Carolina, said police spokesman Rick Goodale.

An officer staying at Courtyard Marriott discovered around 4 p.m. on Monday that someone had broken his passenger window and the interior window of the vehicle's cab. The person stole an M4 rifle, along with a police vest and ammunition, Goodale said.

Some of the ammunition and the police vest were found in a nearby trash bin. The rifle was not.

There was a Horry County Police badge sitting inside the vehicle, Goodale said, so although the vehicle was unmarked, it clearly belonged to a police department.

The officer was in Gastonia for police training.

