Rifleman arrested for killing one and injuring two others in gunfight outside Queens banquet hall, NYPD says

The gunman caught on video opening fire with a rifle outside a Queens banquet hall, killing one man and wounding two others, during a gunfight in June, has been busted, police said Friday,

Richard Dixon, 32, of Springfield Gardens, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and gun possession.

He had been on the run since early on June 19, when he allegedly killed Raymond Francis, 38, the morning of June 19 in the parking lot of an Ozone Park hall on Cross Bay Blvd. near Desarc Road.

Another man, 38, was shot in the face and survived, as did Dixon’s target, Dwayne Whyte, 28, who was hit four times in the leg.

Whyte, police said, fired at DIxon moments earlier, but missed him.

A 40-caliber handgun was recovered at the scene, but the rifle has still not been recovered.

“I heard at least 20 shots,” Kaled Alamarie, 51, a nearby resident, said at the time. “I saw the guy running away with his rifle.

“He was running wild.”

It wasn’t clear why Whyte fired at Dixon.

He was arrested for grand larceny five days after the shooting, though at the time he had apparently not yet been linked to the murder, police said.