Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. RIGL investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with RIGL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that RIGL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -18% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in RIGL a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), which was worth $12.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Tamarack Capital Management which amassed $8.7 million worth of shares. Rock Springs Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tamarack Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), around 3.28% of its 13F portfolio. Palo Alto Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.46 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RIGL.