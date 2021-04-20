- By GF Value





The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NAS:RIGL, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.475 per share and the market cap of $591.2 million, Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is shown in the chart below.





Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Because Rigel Pharmaceuticals is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 164% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 23.88% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.47, which is worse than 78% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is poor. This is the debt and cash of Rigel Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Story continues

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $108.6 million and loss of $0.16 a share. Its operating margin is -26.67%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Rigel Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is 164%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 35.6%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Rigel Pharmaceuticals's ROIC is -60.05 while its WACC came in at 10.35. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is shown below:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

In short, the stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NAS:RIGL, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

