RightCapital, Inc. and The O.N. Equity Sales Company Announce Partnership

ONESCO approves RightCapital Financial Planning Software for its advisor network

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCapital, Inc. (RightCapital) and The O.N. Equity Sales Company (ONESCO) today announced their new partnership. RightCapital is the fastest-growing company in the financial planning software space, making wealth planning easier and more powerful for financial professionals and their clients. ONESCO is a full-service independent broker dealer that has been helping financial professionals grow their businesses for more than 50 years.

RightCapital Financial Planning Software (PRNewsfoto/RightCapital Inc.)

This partnership provides ONESCO advisors an additional approved financial planning software for building goals-based or cash flow plans. RightCapital's interactive, easy-to-use technology offers financial professionals the planning tools and resources needed to build efficient practices and stronger client relationships.

COMPREHENSIVE PLANNING SOFTWARE MAKES FOR A THRIVING ADVISORY BUSINESS

"At RightCapital, we are committed to enhancing the financial planning experience for advisors and their clients," explains RightCapital Co-Founder and CEO Shuang Chen. "By partnering with ONESCO, we are able to provide advisors with flexible planning tools that effectively integrate with their practice for more complete planning."

RightCapital will host joint training and educational webinars for ONESCO advisors. To learn more, please visit www.rightcapital.com or call (888) 982-9596, Opt. 1.

ABOUT RIGHTCAPITAL, INC.

RightCapital leverages technology to make wealth planning easier and more powerful for financial professionals and their clients. The results: greater efficiency, stronger client relationships, and significant business growth.

Interactive, easy-to-use technology means less time creating financial plans and more time spent with clients. Clear, engaging visualization tools drive home the impact (and value) of the financial professional's retirement, insurance, and tax-planning recommendations. And a modular-based platform provides the ultimate in flexibility.

Story continues

RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software company in the country. Its rapid innovations, class-leading features, and unbeatable value have revolutionized the financial planning experience and delivered the solutions that today's financial professionals demand. For more information, please visit www.rightcapital.com.

ABOUT THE O.N. EQUITY SALES COMPANY

For more than 50 years, ONESCO has been delivering uncommon stability in uncertain times and will continue to support your business. We have evolved with changing times, and we prosper where other broker dealers have not succeeded.

ONESCO believes in your freedom of choice and supports your independence as an entrepreneur. Our goal is to make doing business easier by providing you with access to a comprehensive suite of superior services, specifically tailored to help you build an efficient, growing and compliant practice.

ONESCO is a subsidiary and an integral part of Ohio National Life Insurance Company's corporate strategy. For more information, please visit www.joinonesco.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rightcapital-inc-and-the-on-equity-sales-company-announce-partnership-301185078.html

SOURCE RightCapital, Inc.