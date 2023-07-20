What are your rights as a bank customer and what is changing?

The Government has pledged to introduce reforms to stop banks from closing savers’ accounts following accusations of institutions “debanking” customers because of their views.

Ministers have reportedly ordered officials to start drafting plans to ensure banks are more transparent with savers and account holders have free speech protections.

It comes after Coutts bank – which is owned by NatWest – closed Nigel Farage’s accounts because his views did not “align” with its “values”.

Multiple Conservative ministers, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have raised concerns about the account closures, arguing that banks should not close accounts over a conflict of views.

Here, we look at what the rules are now and how any potential changes could affect savers worried about losing their accounts.

Do I have a right to a bank account?

No. There is nothing in British law or regulations that makes having a bank account a basic right.

In 2014, the European Parliament passed a law that guaranteed access to basic bank accounts to all EU residents, including migrants and mobile citizens. This law no longer applies to the UK and its citizens after Brexit.

However, under payment account regulations every bank has to offer a “payment account with basic features” – otherwise known as a basic account – to savers.

These accounts are harder to close than other bank accounts because they are typically only offered to people who are less well off, have no fixed address or have a bad credit rating. If someone has been “debanked”, they may be eligible for a basic bank account.

You do not need to have cash or savings to open a basic account. Banks are not allowed to charge fees on these accounts and cannot provide an overdraft to account holders.

What are my rights now?

Under the payment accounts regulations, banks can close an account for a long list of reasons and they do not necessarily have to tell you why.

These include if a person has knowingly used, or attempted to use the account for illegal purposes, including fraud and/or money laundering. The bank can also take action if incorrect information was given when applying for the account or the account holder is no longer legally a resident of the UK.

If a person does not meet certain terms and conditions, has committed a crime or fraud, or has not met the standards and values of a bank, their account can also be closed with a few months’ notice.

Poor credit and account inactivity may also be a reason for a bank to close someone’s account.

But EU laws the UK adopted post-Brexit make it clear that savers already have certain protections banks must adhere to.

Under these rules, a bank must not discriminate against savers who apply for, or access, a payment account because of sex, race, colour, ethnic or social origin, genetic features, language, religion or belief, political or any other opinion, membership of a national minority, disability, age or sexual orientation.

But these rules do not protect savers if they break a bank’s terms and conditions or are suspected or convicted of criminal or fraudulent activity.

If your account has been closed, contact your bank first. Often a bank will give you a reason why and you may be able to open another account at the same bank.

Unless you have committed a serious offence, there is a high chance that you will be able to open a bank account with another institution.

What does the Government want to change?

Reports suggest the Treasury plans to update Financial Conduct Authority guidance and principles to include some protections for savers in regards to their political views.

The FCA’s principles and guidance currently state banks must “pay due regard to the interests of their customers and treat them fairly”. This may change to include political views.

The most likely change is extending the notice period for an account closure from two to three months. Banks will also be urged to be more transparent with savers about why their accounts were closed, which it is thought will allow account holders to appeal the decision more easily.

It is also likely that banks will still be allowed to close accounts with little or no notice if an account holder is suspected of serious criminal activity, a danger to national security or a politically exposed person.

There have been reports that if a bank discriminates against a customer because of their political beliefs they could have their banking licence revoked, although Treasury sources have since played down the idea.

The Treasury is also weighing up whether to introduce the new rules through secondary legislation, or publish a consultation to seek views from stakeholders before deciding on any changes, The Telegraph understands.

Depending on how the Government decides to table the new rules, the whole process could take weeks, or even months.

The regulator will then have to decide on how to implement the guidance to banks, which will also take time.

Will banks have to follow the new rules?

As the proposed changes are likely to be guidance only, it is likely banks will not legally have to follow them.

Even if the Government and FCA decides to introduce these changes, banks, as private businesses, still have the right to close a saver’s account if they break the rules or are a reputational risk.

No changes as yet are being proposed that will affect savers’ rights to complain and seek compensation.

So even if the rules do change and banks have to follow new guidance, you will still need to contact your bank if they have closed your account or get in touch with the Financial Ombudsman Service for mediation.

