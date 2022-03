Reuters

Developing countries should not have to target renewable energy sources and turn away from fossil fuels, Nigerian and Equatorial Guinea energy officials said on Wednesday, joining other emerging oil-producing nations reluctant to embrace the global energy transition trend. Emerging economies must contend with higher fuel costs at a time when millions lack access to reliable energy sources while also dealing with extreme climate events. Some 900 million people in the world, most of them in Africa, still have no access to energy for basic needs, Nigeria's oil Minister Timipre Marlin Sylva said during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.