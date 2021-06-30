Rights group denounces Houthi trial of female Yemeni actor

SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read

CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group Wednesday accused Yemen’s Houthi rebels of prosecuting a female actor and model on charges of committing an indecent act and drug possession in a case “marred with irregularities and abuse.”

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital of Sanaa and much of the country’s north, detained 20-year-old Intisar al-Hammadi in Sanaa in February along with three others she was traveling with, according to Human Rights Watch.

Ten days after her detention, the Houthis said they had arrested al-Hammadi because she was in a car with a man accused of dealing drugs. They confiscated her phone and “her modeling photos were treated like an act of indecency and therefore she was (labeled) a prostitute,” the New York-based group said in a statement.

Al-Hammadi’s detention and trial showcase the Houthi repression of women in areas under their control in war-torn Yemen. An Associated Press report last year documented that women who dare dissent, or even enter the public sphere, have become targets in an escalating crackdown.

Officially, the Houthis have charged the actor with committing an indecent act and drug possession. The trial of al-Hammadi, who appeared before a Houthi-run court June 5 and June 9, is ongoing.

Human Rights Watch said the Houthis did not respond to its requests for comment. A spokesman for the rebels was not immediately available Wednesday for comment.

Citing her lawyer, Human Rights Watch said prison guards verbally abused the actor, calling her a “whore” and “slave,” because of her dark skin and Ethiopian origin.

Al-Hammadi was born to a Yemeni father and an Ethiopian mother. She has worked as a model for four years and acted in two Yemeni soap drama series in 2020. She was the sole breadwinner for her four-member family, including her blind father and a disabled brother.

HRW said the Houthis offered to release al-Hammadi if she would help them entrap their enemies with “sex and drugs.” The rebels were apparently referring to the internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition with whom the rebels have been at war since 2014.

The rebels also threatened to subject her to a “virginity test,” HRW said.

“The Houthi authorities should ensure her rights to due process, including access to her charges and evidence against her so she can challenge it, and immediately drop charges that are so broad and vague that they are arbitrary,” said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy Middle East director.

“Al-Hammadi is just one of an unknown number of Yemeni female detainees who are arbitrarily detained and require immediate protection and justice,” Page said.

The actor has been held in a Houthi-run prison along with five other women who were detained on similar alleged offenses relating to indecency. The five have refused to publicize their cases fearing social stigma and harm to their families’ reputations, Human Rights Watch said.

The Houthi rebels have ruled Sanaa and much of Yemen’s north since 2014, when they marched from their northern stronghold of Saada province and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. Since then Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, has been in a state of civil war.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in 2015 on the side of the government. The war has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months

    The European Union and the United Kingdom agreed Wednesday not to let a fight over the transport of chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland sputter out of control for the moment and further damage already fraught relations. “We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland," British Cabinet Minister David Frost said. Britain and the EU have been in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that borders the 27-nation bloc, for months, with London arguing that the terms of planned checks between Britain and Northern Ireland aren't realistic.

  • Cash-strapped Lebanese army offers $150 helicopter rides in bid to feed 'hungry' soldiers

    Lebanon’s army will start offering scenic helicopter flights over the crisis-wracked country to raise for much-needed extra funds as crippling inflation makes soldier’s salaries worth as little as £60 a month. Fifteen minute flights in a Raven helicopter for up to three passengers will be offered from July 1 and will cost $150 per trip, to be paid in cash. The aim is "to encourage Lebanese tourism in a new way, in addition to supporting the air force," a military source told AFP. The Lebanese mi

  • Tigray fighters in Ethiopia reject cease-fire as 'sick joke'

    The fighters now retaking parts of Ethiopia's Tigray region will pursue soldiers from neighboring Eritrea back into their country and chase Ethiopian forces to Addis Ababa ”if that's what it takes" to weaken their military powers, their spokesman said Tuesday, as a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians looked certain to continue. In an interview with The Associated Press, Getachew Reda said that “we’ll stop at nothing to liberate every square inch” of the Tigray region of 6 million people, nearly eight months after fighting erupted between the Tigray forces and Ethiopian soldiers backed by Eritrea.

  • Christina Greer Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes At Daughter’s Sleepovers

    A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears. Christina Greer, 38, was sentenced Monday to between 64 and 102 years in prison. She was convicted in March of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of wi

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Bloodhound tracks missing 6-year-old girl to an abandoned shed in Tennessee, cops say

    “He licked her face and she gave him a big hug.”

  • ‘Right-Wing Death Squad’: Active-Duty Marine Plotted to Bomb DNC, Murder Black People, Feds Say

    FacebookAn active-duty U.S. Marine came under federal investigation for allegedly plotting with at least two others to assassinate minorities, drug users, and employees of the Democratic National Committee with explosives, rocket launchers, and automatic rifles.That’s according to a newly unsealed FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which indicates USMC Private First Class Travis Owens and his partners in the unrealized murder plot were influenced by Timothy McVeigh, the fo

  • NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org CFO: sources

    New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business will likely issue criminal indictments against his firm, the Trump Organization.That's according to people involved in the case, who added they did not expect Trump himself would be charged.An attorney representing Trump said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects "no charges" will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments. Several people familiar with the investigation said the initial charges would focus on Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, and other company officials.Sources told Reuters the charges would likely allege Weisselberg and others received corporate benefits such as free apartments and cars that were not reported on their tax returns. The exact charges prosecutors are preparing are not known.The indictments would be the investigation’s first against top officials at Trump's company, marking a critical shift from investigation to prosecution.Prosecutors have been pressing Weisselberg to cooperate with their probe and provide testimony, so far, without success. An indictment would increase that pressure. Weisselberg is among Trump’s closest confidants, having worked for the company since 1973 when it was run by Trump’s father, Fred.Trump released a statement Monday night attacking the prosecutors as "rude, nasty and totally biased" and said his company’s actions "in no way a crime."

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market, police say

    Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

  • An Indian island paradise escaped COVID-19. Then a Hindu nationalist official arrived

    Proposed rules attacking civil liberties in the remote island chain of Lakshadweep underscore the Modi government's continued marginalization of Muslims in the world's largest democracy.

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • 14-year-old was assaulted at 2018 Halloween party, NC cops say. Now 6 men are charged

    Multiple people at the party recorded the assault, police said.

  • Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

    The Texas GOP senator's attempt to slam White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn't go well.

  • Pool contractor photographed damage in Florida building 36 hours before collapse

    A pool contractor photographed damage to the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, 36 hours before half of it collapsed.

  • FBI searched cave for Civil War gold over fears Pennsylvania officials would claim it, court documents show

    The FBI obtained a warrant to search a Pennsylvania cave for fabled Civil War gold without permission of state officials over concerns they would claim it as lost property, court documents show.

  • Father shoots intoxicated man allegedly spying on his daughter and touching himself outside her window

    A Texas father shot a man who was allegedly spying on his daughter through her bedroom window while touching himself.

  • Traffic Violation Leads To Arrest Of Suspect That Gunned Down Mother Of Six

    A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a