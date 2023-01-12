Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs

EDNA TARIGAN and DAVID RISING
·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Widespread opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the strength of a unified response against human rights abuses, and there are signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere, a leading rights group said Thursday.

A “litany of human rights crises” emerged in 2022, but the year also presented new opportunities to strengthen protections against violations, Human Rights Watch said in its annual world report on human rights conditions in more than 100 countries and territories.

“After years of piecemeal and often half-hearted efforts on behalf of civilians under threat in places including Yemen, Afghanistan, and South Sudan, the world’s mobilization around Ukraine reminds us of the extraordinary potential when governments realize their human rights responsibilities on a global scale,” the group’s acting executive director, Tirana Hassan, said in the preface to the 712-page report.

“All governments should bring the same spirit of solidarity to the multitude of human rights crises around the globe, and not just when it suits their interests,” she said.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a broad group of nations imposed wide-ranging sanctions while rallying to Kyiv's support, while the United Nations Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court both opened investigations into abuses, HRW said.

Countries now need to ask themselves what might have happened if they had taken such measures after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, or applied the lessons elsewhere like Ethiopia, where two years of armed conflict has contributed to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, Hassan said.

“Governments and the U.N. have condemned the summary killings, widespread sexual violence and pillage, but have done little else,” she said of the situation in Ethiopia, where Tigray forces signed an agreement with the government late last year in hope of ending the conflict.

The New York-based organization highlighted the demonstrations in Iran that erupted in mid-September when Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code, as well as protests in Sri Lanka that forced the government to resign, and opposition to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before he lost October's election.

In China, Human Rights Watch said the U.N. and others' increased focus on the treatment of Uyghurs and Turkic Muslims in the Xinjiang region has “put Beijing on the defensive” internationally, while domestic protests against the government's “zero-COVID” strategy also included broader criticism of President Xi Jinping's rule.

“Autocrats rely on the illusion that their strong-arm tactics are necessary for stability, but as brave protesters around the world show time and again, repression is not a shortcut to stability,” Hassan said. “The protests in cities across China against the Chinese government's strict ‘zero-COVID’ lockdown measures show that people's desires for human rights cannot be erased despite Beijing's efforts to repress them.”

One of the greatest humanitarian crises continues to be in Myanmar, where the military seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and since then has brutally cracked down on any dissent. The military leadership has taken more than 17,000 political prisoners since then and killed more than 2,700 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Human Rights Watch said peace attempts by Myanmar's neighbors in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have failed, and that aside from barring the country's military leaders from its high-level meetings, the bloc has “imposed minimal pressure on Myanmar.”

Meantime, HRW said, “other powerful governments, including those of the U.S. and U.K., hide behind regional deference to justify their own limited action” toward Myanmar.

It urged ASEAN to engage with opposition groups in exile and “intensify pressure on Myanmar by aligning with international efforts to cut off the junta's foreign currency revenue and weapons purchases.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sister thanks woman for saving her brother from Buffalo blizzard

    During a recent blizzard in Buffalo, New York, a woman saved a stranger, who is developmentally disabled, from the cold. The rescued man's sister recently visited the woman's house to see where her brother was treated like family. David Begnaud shares more.

  • 'Endless stream' of new storms hits California again this week. What to expect

    The seventh atmospheric river storm since Christmas was expected to hit California on Wednesday, and more flooding is possible through the weekend.

  • With stars still getting in sync, Capitals’ fourth line a bright spot in loss

    The Capitals are reintroducing several players to the lineup, but their fourth line benefitted from some continuity Wednesday.

  • Jimmy Lai’s Next Delists in HK, Ending Stock’s Turbulent Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital Ltd. ceases trading for good on Hong Kong’s stock exchange on Thursday, marking the end of an often controversial share listing.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Tru

  • CNN making major changes to daytime programming

    CNN has announced a series of planned personnel and programming changes coming to the network that will alter its dayside programming significantly. CNN’s weekday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. block will soon be a stand-alone program out of the network’s New York studios, the network said, anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner. Berman, Bolduan and Sidner…

  • Nigeria's cash crunch: Hunting out savings from under mattresses

    Why Africa's most-populous country is introducing new bank notes weeks before an election.

  • Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco

    Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s government that have left 47 people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country on Wednesday with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco. Health officials in Cusco said 16 civilians and six police officers were injured after protesters tried to take over the city’s airport, where many foreign tourists arrive to see sites including the nearby Incan citadel of Machu Picchu. Protests and road blockades against Boluarte and in support of ousted President Pedro Castillo were also seen in 41 provinces, mainly in Peru’s south.

  • CNN Revamps Daytime Slate and Trio of Anchors

    CEO Chris Licht previously said he wanted to make CNN “a disrupter of the broadcast morning shows"

  • With settlement reached, rape survivor’s lawsuit against Idaho Legislature is dismissed

    A former legislative intern identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in 2021. Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of raping her in 2022.

  • Asian tourism-focused businesses ready for China rebound as border reopens

    South Korean and Japanese shop owners, Thai tour bus operators and K-pop groups are among those celebrating China's border reopening as businesses around Asia rekindle ties with the region's largest economy. China was the world's largest outbound tourism market before the pandemic, and the absence of its once $255 billion of annual spending since borders were shut three years ago has led to financial trouble for many tourism-dependent businesses and employees. "We had such a hard time, and I would rather have more Chinese people come than the government restricting their entry so I can do business."

  • Former White House press secretary Sanders takes oath to become first female governor of Arkansas

    Donald Trump's former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in to follow in her father's footsteps as Arkansas governor. (Jan. 10)

  • Celtics vs. Pelicans takeaways: Jaylen Brown puts on a show in C's win

    Jaylen Brown put on a show with one of his best performances of the season as the Celtics beat the Pelicans for their fourth consecutive victory, 125-114. We share our takeaways from Boston's 30th win of the campaign.

  • Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case

    An Ada County judge said the court had “no power to prosecute” a Meridian mom who defied a COVID-19 order without the attorney general.

  • Mexico's Obrador Asks Biden to End US 'Disdain' for Latin America and the Caribbean During Bilateral Talks

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked US counterpart Joe Biden to end the US’s “abandonment” of and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean, as the two leaders held bilateral talks in Mexico City on Monday, January 9.Seated opposite each other in Mexico’s National Palace, Obrador called on Biden to boost economic engagement in the region and prioritize regional neighbors, like Mexico, over Asian economies.“This is the moment for us to determine to do away with this abandonment, this disdain, and this forgetfulness for Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said. “You hold the key to open and substantially improve relations among all the countries of the American continent.”Obrador shared his vision of establishing the Americas as “an economic region in the world, strengthening brotherhood in the American continent, respecting our differences and our sovereignty, and ensuring that no one is left behind and that together we pursue the beautiful utopia of freedom, equality and true democracy.”He called Biden and the American people friends of Mexico, saying, “We are neighboring peoples and brotherly peoples.”In a statement, the White House said the two presidents discussed a number of issues, including creating “a more prosperous and secure future for North America.” Credit: President of Mexico via Storyful

  • LA Council again struggles with fallout from racism scandal

    The Los Angeles City Council struggled again Wednesday with a still-unfolding racism scandal that led to the resignation of its former president and left behind a quandary about how to deal with a disgraced member who has resisted calls from President Joe Biden to step down. On a 12-2 vote, the council agreed to explore possible additional, punitive steps against censured Councilman Kevin de León, including restricting his use of certain office funds and collaring publicly funded mailers he sends to constituents. Meanwhile, three current or former council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges.

  • Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy

    The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals.

  • Why Zendaya Wasn't At The 2023 Golden Globes To Accept Her First Award

    The 2023 Golden Globes were officially star-studded, but Zendaya unfortunately was nowhere to be found at the ceremony. Zendaya won the Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series category for her work as Rue in Season 2 of HBO’s “Euphoria,” but sadly fans didn’t spy her in the audience.

  • Biden has a Plan B for student debt relief. Here's how it works.

    The proposal comes as the Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt remains in limbo.

  • Hours Into Her Term, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans 'Latinx' From Government Documents

    On Tuesday, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders banned the word Latinx from all government documents in one of seven executive orders issued within hours of beginning her term.

  • Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’ Chickens Out of Fight During Live Broadcast

    Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter being freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, arms dealer Viktor Bout is making rounds on Russian propaganda networks, but he is already changing his tune.During an interview last month with convicted Russian agent Maria Butina for the state media outlet RT, Bout proclaimed his wholehearted support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he would certainly sign up as a volunteer, if he had the opportunity and necessary s