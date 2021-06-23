Rights group says Greece deports registered asylum seekers

·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Human rights group Amnesty International said Wednesday that the practice of migrant pushbacks in Greece has become so bad that even people who have applied for asylum and been in the country for some time are being summarily picked up and deported.

Charity groups and media outlets routinely accuse Greek authorities and the EU’s border agency Frontex of denying people their right to apply for asylum – which is illegal under EU law and refugee treaties – often in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and the Greek islands.

Greece and Frontex strenuously deny conducting such pushbacks.

But Amnesty said in a new report that pushbacks have become so “entrenched” that it has documented four cases “where people affected had a registered protection status in Greece or had been in the country days or weeks before, and were apprehended well inland.”

One case concerned a Syrian man who registered as an asylum seeker in Greece in late 2019. He was arrested in the northwest port city of Igoumenitsa last July. He said police confiscated and destroyed his asylum card. He was put on a bus and taken to a detention center before being sent to Turkey.

Amnesty said a young Syrian couple traveling with two small children were also detained at a refugee facility near Drama in northern Greece. They were taken to a “detention center” or “police station” where their belongings were confiscated, and later sent back across Greece’s land border with Turkey.

The rights group said that “these returns have an enormous impact on the individuals and the community: they are tearing people away from one another after they have found what they thought was safety.”

It also heard testimony from some people forced to leave by crossing the Evros River on the Greece-Turkey border that Turkish authorities, in turn, tried to prevent them from crossing into Turkish territory.

Amnesty called on the European Commission to launch infringement proceedings against Greece “for its violation of EU asylum and fundamental rights law.”

It appealed to the Turkish authorities to “halt all practices forcing or pressuring individuals to return to Greece, including through the use of threats or violence and conduct prompt, independent, impartial, and effective investigations into all such allegations.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Witnesses say airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills dozens

    An airstrike hit a busy market in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray village of Togoga on Tuesday, according to health workers who said soldiers blocked medical teams from traveling to the scene. Two doctors and a nurse in Tigray’s regional capital, Mekele, told The Associated Press they were unable to confirm how many people were killed, but one doctor said health workers at the scene reported “more than 80 civilian deaths.” The health workers spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

  • U.S. to Give Asylum Seekers Rejected under ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy Second Chance to Apply

    The U.S. will give asylum seekers whose applications were denied or dismissed under the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy a second chance to apply, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

  • Russia fires warning shots to deter UK warship in Black Sea

    A Russian warship fired warning shots and a Russian warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer away from an area in the Black Sea near Crimea that Russia claims as its territorial waters. The incident marked the first time since the Cold War that Moscow has used live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting growing risks of military incidents amid soaring Russia-West tensions. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian warship fired warning shots after the British missile destroyer Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion in Russia's territorial waters.

  • PlanetScale raises $30M Series B for its database service

    PlanetScale, the company behind the open-source Vitess database clustering system for MySQL that was first developed at YouTube, today announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from a16z and SignalFire. Today's announcement comes only a few weeks after PlanetScale launched its new hosted database platform, also dubbed PlanetScale. Indeed, PlanetScale CEO and co-founder Jiten Vaidya was quite open about the limitations of this earlier product.

  • Russian security chief says Moscow will cooperate with U.S. against hackers

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia will work with the United States to locate cyber criminals, the head of the FSB security service said on Wednesday, a week after the countries' leaders agreed to step up cooperation in certain areas. FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov said the security agency would follow agreements reached by presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in discussions about cybersecurity issues at a summit last week in Switzerland, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in January. "We will work together (on locating hackers) and hope for reciprocity," the RIA news agency quoted Bortnikov as saying at a security conference in Moscow.

  • Can pandemic recovery plan end Italy's years of stagnation?

    The COVID-19 pandemic hit Italy especially hard, killing more than 127,000 people and sending the European Union's third-largest economy into a devastating tailspin. Leading the charge is Premier Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, who was tapped as head of a national unity government specifically for his economic expertise and institutional knowledge both in Italy and the EU. The challenge is formidable: Italy has failed to show robust growth in the more than two decades since it joined the euro currency union in 1999.

  • Ex-police captain Eric Adams takes early lead in New York mayoral primary

    Centrist Democrat claims most first-choice ballotsRanked-choice voting means primary winner due on 12 July Eric Adams in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Adams supports the controversial stop-and-frisk policing tactic. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Brooklyn’s borough president, Eric Adams, appeared to take a fragile lead in New York’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday, but it could be weeks before it becomes clear who is on top in the first citywide election to use ranked choice voting. As bal

  • The Latest: Italy welcomes tourists from US, Canada, Japan

    Italy’s leader is pitching for tourists to start coming from the United States, Canada and Japan to give a vitally needed boost to Italian hotel and restaurant businesses. In a speech to lawmakers on Wednesday, Premier Mario Draghi noted that Italy has recently allowed people from those three countries to now come for tourism, previously not allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists must be vaccinated, have certification that they have recovered from the illness or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of entering Italy.

  • Some financial advisers never meet their clients face-to-face. Is that a problem?

    Advisers often say, “We’re in the relationship business.” Traditionally, most advisers served local clients. Along with periodic meetings in the office, they’d see them informally around town, which added a social dimension to the adviser-client relationship.

  • 5 years after Brexit vote, divided UK still feels shockwaves

    Five years ago Wednesday, Britons voted in a referendum that was meant to bring certainty to the U.K.’s unsettled relationship with its European neighbors. “Britain is still significantly divided over the merits of Brexit,” said polling expert John Curtice of the University of Strathclyde. “Over four in five people still say that they would vote exactly in the same way as they did five years ago,” Curtice said.

  • Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another

    Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again, the country's latest effort to advance its space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. Satellite images, a U.S. official and a rocket expert all confirmed the failed launch, earlier this month, at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's Semnan province. The attempt comes as Iran's space program has suffered a series of high-profile losses, while its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that launched a satellite into orbit last year.

  • China condemns latest U.S. warship transit of Taiwan Strait

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region's greatest security "risk creator" after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

  • U.S. stock index futures struggle for direction after record finish for Nasdaq

    U.S. stock-index futures trade little changed Wednesday, putting major indexes on track to trade near all-time highs as investors await data on U.S. economic activity.

  • US appears to seize web domains for Iranian state media outlets, including PressTV

    Visitors to PressTV, an English-language media outlet, now see a message stating that the website "has been seized by the United States Government."

  • From Biden to Congress, Big Tech is under mounting pressure

    Without speaking a word or scratching a pen across paper, President Joe Biden drove up the pressure on Big Tech companies already smarting under federal and congressional investigations, epic antitrust lawsuits and near-constant condemnation from politicians of both parties. Biden last week elevated a fierce critic of Big Tech, antitrust legal scholar Lina Khan, to head the powerful Federal Trade Commission. The surprise move was a clear signal of a tough stance toward tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and came as sweeping bipartisan legislation advanced in the House that could curb their market power and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business.

  • The Air Force's Next Fighter Will Be A 'Multirole' Aircraft

    The service may even build out two different versions of the jet.

  • DOJ seizes 36 U.S. website domains with links to Iran in disinformation crackdown

    American officials seized 36 news website domains linked to Iran's government for spreading disinformation as part of a propaganda campaign, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.Why it matters: The action comes at a time of heightened tension between the two countries, with Iran's hardline President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Monday ruling out negotiating over missiles or meeting with President Biden as the two nations hold talks on returning Tehran to the 2015 nuclear deal.Get market news worthy

  • First report on Murdaugh murders now public, offering glimpse of initial police response

    The S.C. Law Enforcement Division on Monday released 18 pages of heavily redacted police reports related to the Murdaugh double homicide. It’s the agency’s first release of records since the June 7 shootings.

  • Mexico prison: Six killed in fight between rival gangs

    Security forces say they have regained control of the prison in Tabasco following the deadly fight.

  • Plaschke: This was a game that the Clippers couldn't lose

    You don't get many less-than-a-second chances to lose a heartbreaker like the Clippers did to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference finals.