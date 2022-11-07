Rights group: Turkey water cuts worsen Syria cholera problem

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey isn't ensuring an adequate water flow downstream into the Euphrates River in Syria, worsening a water crisis believed to have increased the spread of cholera in the war-torn country, a prominent rights group said Monday.

Human Rights Watch also blamed the Syrian government for “discriminatory diversion of aid and essential services” from areas controlled by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Syrian officials and United Nations agencies announced in September that a cholera outbreak was sweeping the entire country. The outbreak is due to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates Rive r and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, according to the U.N. and the Syrian Health Ministry.

In the government-held areas of Syria and in areas in the country’s northeast held by U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces, there have since been roughly 17,000 cases of cholera and at least 49 deaths. In rebel-held parts of the country more than 3,000 cases have been registered.

“This devastating cholera outbreak will not be the last waterborne disease to impact Syrians if the country’s severe water problems are not immediately addressed, particularly in the northeast,” said Adam Coogle, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “Turkey can, and should, immediately stop aggravating Syria’s water crisis.”

HRW said Turkish authorities have failed to ensure an adequate water flow downstream into parts of Syria that the Euphrates cuts through and a consistent water supply from the Allouk water station. The station is a critical source of fresh water located in northeast Syria under the control of Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

A poor rainfall season and disruptions at the Allouk station, which serves hundreds of thousands of people in the region, have also contributed to the crisis, HRW said.

Syria’s 11-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and caused wide damage to the country’s infrastructure and medical sector.

The U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, said it urgently needs $40.5 million to continue its work in Syria and neighboring Lebanon for the next three months.

Recommended Stories

  • Russians forcibly removing locals from Kakhovka area, says NRC

    Russian invading troops have started forcibly relocating residents of six communities in Kherson Oblast, the National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 6.

  • South Florida election officials ready for possible severe weather Tuesday

    South Florida election officials ready for possible severe weather Tuesday

  • Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

    Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said.

  • For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment strategy nearly three years into the pandemic, potentially disappointing investors hoping for a quick reopening, although authorities are making ongoing if modest tweaks to managing the virus. Numerous analysts and experts say China is unlikely to begin significant easing of its outlier zero-COVID approach, which is squeezing the economy and fuelling widespread frustration, before an annual parliamentary session in March - at the earliest. Authorities are making changes such as more precisely targeting lockdowns, rolling out new vaccines and adding international flights.

  • Review: Movie fans will roar, growl over ’50 MGM Films’ book

    The title of film historian Steven Bingen’s new book is reminiscent of B-movie trailers of the 1950s that breathlessly hype “The Most Important Picture of the Year!” But like many of those overripe flicks, “The 50 MGM Films that Transformed Hollywood” can be entertaining, too. That means MGM stalwarts like “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) and “Forbidden Planet" (1956) sit side by side with “Dr. No” (1962), first of the James Bond films released by United Artists but acquired years later by MGM.

  • Nigerian TikTokers sentenced to whipping for mocking official

    The social media users are part of a growing trend of young Nigerians using the platform for comedy.

  • Students attend Astros victory parade after schools cancel classes

    Some Houston-area school districts canceled classes on Monday to allow students and staff to attend the Astros victory parade.

  • Russian jets kill nine Syria civilians: rescuers

    STORY: The opposition civil defense service said three children and a woman were among those killed in the strikes on the crowded camps where more than 70 people were wounded and rushed to field hospitals.Video released by the organization on Sunday showed an injured man with blood on his clothing and a baby being helped into an ambulance.War planes flying at high altitude, aided by Syrian army artillery, also dropped bombs on forests near the makeshift camps west of Idlib, witnesses said.No immediate comment was available from Russia or its allies in the Syrian army, which says it targets the hideouts of insurgent groups and denies attacking civilians.More than 4 million people live in the densely populated opposition-held northwest area along the Turkish border. Most of them were driven there by successive Russian-led campaigns that regained territory seized by rebels.Opposition sources said a coalition of armed groups led by the jihadist Hayat Tahrir al Sham organization and another led by mainstream Turkish-backed rebels retaliated by attacking several major Syrian army outposts in the region.

  • Sri Lankan cricketer denied bail in Australia on sex charges

    A Sri Lankan cricketer charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Australia remained in jail Monday after a court declined his bid for bail. Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested early Sunday at his Sydney hotel and was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The 31-year-old had traveled to Australia as part of Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team.

  • Mexican president says at least three bidders remain for Banamex

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday there are at least three remaining bidders for Citi's local retail arm Banamex. Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said a buyer could be determined before the year ends. "There are three or four... three candidates to buy the bank," he said without giving names of the bidders.

  • Wet weather moving into Southern California

    Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning.

  • Commercial Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria, Tanzania, Killing At Least 19 People

    At least 19 people are dead after a flight carrying 43 people crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

  • Elon Musk Sends a Message to Tesla Shareholders, Fans

    The CEO of the EV maker has been focused for several weeks on the social network Twitter, his new acquisition.

  • The Americans Who Give Nationalism a Dirty Name

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyPayton Gendron, the 19-year-old white male charged in the May mass shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, reportedly left a 180-page manifesto that outlined his motivations:“Most of all it was to spread awareness to my fellow Whites about the real problems the West is facing, and to encourage further attacks that will eventually start the war that will save the Western world, save the White race and al

  • China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai

    Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear up for steeper competition with the United States due to geopolitical tensions. According to its prospectus, Hua Hong intends to use the money to invest in a new fabrication plant - or fab - in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction set to begin in 2023 and an eventual production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

  • US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election

    American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. “It’s a question of where our democracy is and how we are doing with our collective self-governance.”

  • Right-wing figures are ripping into Trump for mocking Ron DeSantis ahead of the midterms

    Trump had given DeSantis the nickname "DeSanctimonious," prompting right-wing pundits who usually support the former president to criticize him.

  • Clarence Hill: Why this 6-2 Dallas Cowboys team is different from last season’s 6-2 team

    Led by superstar linebacker Micah Parsons and the defense, he Cowboys have a better chance at success.

  • Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russias nuclear doctrine

    Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said that the Russian people face dangers that challenge the very existence of the country. Source: Patriarch Kirill, in comments on Sunday after the consecration of the main Church of the Rosgvardia [Russian National Guard] in Balashikha near Moscow, reported by the Russian news agency Interfax Details: The patriarch said that prayer for the leadership and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation should not be "mechanical".

  • Lyft earnings preview: What to expect amid tech distress signals

    Lyft is set to report its Q3 earnings at the end of a difficult earnings season for tech.