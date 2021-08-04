Rights group urges Western firms to stop Belarus TV ads

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A German-Swiss group that campaigns for human rights in Belarus called Wednesday for Western companies to stop buying airtime for advertising on the authoritarian country’s state broadcasters.

Libereco said major consumer goods companies such as Procter & Gamble, Nestle and Mars were among the top advertisers on Belarusian state TV, according to a week-long analysis of primetime ads last month.

“Western companies must immediately end their financial support for dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s propaganda TV,” the group said.

Contacted for comment by The Associated Press, Swiss food and drinks giant Nestle said that “as a matter of principle, we do not position ourselves along political lines in the countries where we operate, and we comply with all applicable laws and sanctions.”

In a statement, the company said advertising was an important way to reach consumers but that after a regular review “we have already significantly reduced our advertising budget for Belarus.”

Sandoz, a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, said it complies with “all relevant national and international regulations and requirements.”

“We continue to carefully monitor developments in the country and to evaluate the situation accordingly,” the company said in a statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • An Indian fintech firm is offering its new hires BMW motorcycles and trips to Dubai so it can beat the IT staffing crunch there

    Techies have been in severely short supply over the last two years as India's IT market grows.

  • Why companies aren't paying more despite labor shortages

    If companies raised pay high enough, then maybe they wouldn’t complain about labor shortages that have forced them to forgo sales. But there seems to be a limit to how much a company is willing to pay, despite what seems like a clear opportunity to maximize the top line.Why it matters: Companies have been scrambling to staff up amid a rapid economic recovery. Employers across industries have been raising wages in their efforts to be competitive.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Judge Judy Praises “Correct Judgment” As Appeals Court Affirms $47M Paycheck Was Simply “Cost Of Production”

    Life felt a lot like TV judicial nonfiction last week when an appeals court poured cold water on efforts to drag the big salary of Judge Judy into the profits dust-up between CBS and Rebel Entertainment Partners over the now-shuttered syndicated show. “Any apportionment of Sheindlin’s salary to some form of profit participation would, by […]

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • The Ultra Rich Use This Retirement Strategy To Invest Millions Tax-Free — And You Can, Too

    News recently broke of how the super wealthy are avoiding taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars -- and they're doing it using the same retirement vehicle we all are. How To Get Rich: 10 Steps To...

  • Activistion Blizzard Faces Second Lawsuit Over First Lawsuit

    A class action lawsuit filed today in the U.S. District Court of Central California on behalf of investors alleges that Activision Blizzard’s intentional failure to disclose its ongoing problems with sexual harassment and discrimination artificially inflated the company’s stock value. In layman’s terms, if investors had known the extent of Activision Blizzard’s issues, they wouldn’t have invested in its stock.

  • Blizzard’s Top HR Guy Out Following Lawsuit And Widespread Criticism

    Another top manager at Blizzard Entertainment has left in the wake of a California lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment and discrimination at parent company Activision Blizzard. Following the news that Blizzard president J. Allen Brack stepped down earlier today to “pursue new opportunities,” the company confirmed that Blizzard’s head of HR has also moved on.

  • The Cheesecake Factory will soon reward the faithful

    We’ve talked a lot about the recent wave of staffing woes experienced by most of the country’s major restaurant chains. And while it’s true that many of these businesses are desperate for more employees—to the point of calling up people who applied years ago and trying to lure them back—the complicating factor is that these companies are so large and expansive that some of these issues are only regional, and don’t tell the whole story about how a brand is performing. Case in point: The Cheesecak

  • 14 Warning Signs That You Shouldn’t Apply for That Job

    If you've been on the job hunt for a while, you might be feeling exasperated and be tempted to apply to any job posting that you are vaguely qualified for. But keep in mind that we spend a large...

  • Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News After Business Network Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment

    Fox News Media said it has parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, following an associate producer’s claim of sexual harassment. The employee, John Fawcett, who works on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Supreme Court (read it here) against the network, outlining his claims against Napolitano. Fawcett also alleged […]

  • Activision Blizzard Workers: Leadership Isn’t Actually Meeting Our Demands

    Activision Blizzard employees issued a new statement today criticizing leadership’s actions in the wake of California’s sexual harassment lawsuit against the company. The message specifically calls out CEO Bobby Kotick’s lack of “meaningful” progress after his first public statement and the executive decision to hire a law firm known for its history of union-busting to conduct Activision Blizzard’s internal review.

  • Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

    MILAN (Reuters) -U.S. top model Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for allegedly breaching the terms of a modelling contract requiring her to appear for two photoshoots, according to a legal complaint filed by Liu Jo. The complaint, lodged late on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, states that Jenner only took part in the first of two planned photoshoots but never turned up for the second one, which had originally been due to take place in March 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8 million in damages, according to the complaint.

  • Fox Business Network Employee Sues Network, Claims Larry Kudlow Made Racist, Sexist Remarks

    An employee of the Fox Business Network has sued the network, claiming host Larry Kudlow made racist and sexist remarks and accusing senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano of sexual harassment, in a complaint filed in New York. The lawsuit from plaintiff John Fawcett was filed by Ty Clevenger, who is also representing the former Fox News anchor Ed Henry in a defamation lawsuit filed last month against the network and its CEO Suzanne Scott. The complaint states that Fawcett first started worki

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.

  • Blizzard president J. Allen Brack is out amid misconduct scandal

    Blizzard president J. Allen Brack is out at Blizzard, two weeks after being named in an explosive lawsuit by the state of California involving misconduct at the company.Why it matters: This is the most concrete reaction Activision Blizzard management has taken since the scandal broke and one taken in advance of executives taking live calls from analysts later today.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.As one of the heads of Activision Blizzard's three gaming

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Idaho’s gas prices top national average by 61 cents a gallon. Here’s where it stings less

    “It’s not unheard of for Idaho’s average price to be 20 or 30 cents higher than the national average.”

  • Attention Middle Tennessee: Y'all Are Getting Nine New Whataburger Locations

    The popular burger chain returns to the Nashville area for the first time since the 1970s.