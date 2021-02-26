Rights monitor says 3 dead as protests rage in southern Iraq

SAMYA KULLAB
·1 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces fired live ammunition into a crowd of anti-government protesters on Friday in southern Iraq, killing three people, a human rights monitor said.

It was the deadliest in five days of protests that have left a total of five protesters dead, the semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said.

Protesters also injured security forces in reaction to the use of live fire. Of the 271 injured in protests over the week, 147 were personnel of the Iraqi security forces.

Nasiriya, in the province of Dhi Qar, has seen regular protests since late 2019, even after Iraq's mass anti-government movement waned. The movement brought tens of thousands of Iraqis, mostly youth, to the streets of Baghdad and across the south to decry government corruption, unemployment and poor services.

Ali Akram al-Bayati, spokesman for the commission, said protests in the city never really came to a halt.

“It never stopped, this is because the city has been neglected without the new government achieving any of the promises it made,” he said.

Even when tents were cleared in Baghdad’ Tahrir square, considered the epicenter of the protest movement, those in Haboubi square remained. Protesters were calling for political and economic reforms.

Tensions reached a boiling point in late November when clashes broke out between remaining anti-government protesters in Nasiriya's Haboubi square and followers of firebrand cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. The incident left several protesters dead.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine roll-out gaps a core concern for G-20 countries

    The uneven distribution of vaccines between wealthier and poorer countries is a key concern of Group of 20 nations as leaders consider how to create even footing for recovery from the pandemic both in economic and health terms, Italy’s economic minister said Friday. Daniele Franco told a virtual news conference after the meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the G-20 economies that a core priority for the group is “to grant equitable access” to safe vaccines. “We will not get back to our normal lives until the virus is eradicated in all countries,” Franco said.

  • Saudi Crown Prince Is Directly to Blame for Khashoggi Killing: U.S. Intel

    Sarah Silbiger via ReutersAn unclassified intel report detailing the heinous assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has just been released by the Biden administration—and it points the finger directly at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the four-page report, released on Friday, said. “We base this assessment on the Crown Prince’s control of decision making in the Kingdom since 2017, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman's protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi.” While the long-anticipated assessment places the blame for Khashoggi’s death squarely on the shoulders of the Saudi crown prince, it did not offer any bombshell revelations about his murder. Ahead of the report’s release, President Joe Biden spoke to King Salman on Thursday afternoon in a call that “affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law,” the White House said.The Friday report states that since 2017, MBS had “absolute control” of the Kingdom’s security and intelligence operations—making it “highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of his nature without” his authorization.The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence after previously being held back by the Trump administration, is based on a CIA report that concluded in November 2018 that the Saudi crown prince ordered the killing. Biden called Saudi Arabia’s King Salman late Thursday but the White House readout did not mention the report, instead saying the two discussed continued work on “mutual issues of concern.”The report also points the finger at MBS’ ruling style, stating that at the time of the murder, he “probably fostered an environment in which aides were afraid that failure to complete assigned tasks might result in him firing or arresting him.” That fear may have made it unlikely that any aides would question his orders.“The Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly support using violent measures if necessary to silence him,” the report states. “Although Saudi officials had pre-planned an unspecified operation against Khashoggi we do not know how far in advance Saudi officials decided to hear him.”How Trump Sided With Saudi Murderers Over Their Victim Jamal Khashoggi Khashoggi, a 59-year-old Saudi Arabian dissident and columnist who fled his native country in 2017, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate office in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, to retrieve documents for his impending marriage. While there, he was restrained, murdered and at some point dismembered by a doctor who wielded a bone saw, according to audio caught on listening devices inside the consulate. Turkish journalists who heard the surveillance tapes wrote in a book that Saudi agents had planned the killing. “We will first tell him that we are taking him to Riyadh. If he fails to comply, we will kill him here and get rid of the body,” they were overheard saying. Khashoggi is later heard asking, “Are you going to give me drugs?” His final words were, “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.”A struggle then ensued before a man asked, “Did he sleep?” Another voice commanded: “Keep pushing.” Later, a doctor is heard describing the dismemberment. “Joints will be separated,” he is heard saying. “If we take plastic bags and cut it into pieces, it will be finished.” His body has never been found. The Saudi government initially denied he had been killed, but later said rogue agents had carried out the horrific crime. A body double dressed in his clothes was seen leaving the consulate in an effort to cover up the killing.General Ahmed al-Assiri, a Saudi intelligence agent, later admitted he had formally ordered agents to try to convince Khashoggi to return to Saudi Arabia but had not authorized the use of force if he refused, according to The Washington Post. How Trump Sided With Saudi Murderers Over Their Victim Jamal Khashoggi Eight Saudi men were eventually charged and convicted for their role in a questionable trial. All five who were sentenced to death saw their sentences commuted to 20 years. The Saudi court said the Khashoggi relatives had forgiven them, paving the way to a lighter sentence.The report released Friday names at least 2o individuals that the U.S. believes “participated in, ordered, or were otherwise complicit in or responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi on behalf of Muhammad bin Salman.” It was not immediately known if the individuals knew in advance that the operation would result in the journalist’s death, the report adds. Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiance, filed a lawsuit in the United States against Bin Salman, who is widely known as MBS, over the murder. It is unclear how this report will impact that suit. During the presidential campaign, Biden accused MBS of ordering the murder and vowed the U.S. would not sell weapons to Saudis, instead making them “the pariah that they are.” He told reporters earlier this week that he had read the intel report on Khashoggi’s killing and planned to speak to Saudi Arabian King Salman over the phone soon. By contrast, the Trump administration had refused to release the report, claiming that revealing it would “compromise the national intelligence office’s sources and methods.”Biden has also ended American support for the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen and discussed resuming talks with Iran—moves the Saudi kingdom adamantly opposes. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China celebrates colourful Lantern Festival

    Villages and cities become a sea of bright light to mark the end of Chinese New Year celebrations.

  • Aurora acquires a second lidar company in push to bring self-driving trucks to the road

    Aurora, the autonomous vehicle company that recently closed its acquisition of Uber’s self-driving subsidiary, has snapped up another startup. This time, Aurora is buying OURS Technology, the second lidar startup it has acquired in less than two years. Aurora acquired Blackmore, a Montana-based lidar startup in May 2019.

  • In sickness and in health: South Dakota man with genetic kidney disease receives life-saving transplant from his wife

    James Reeser was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at 17 years old. Thanks to his wife of 25 years, he's been given the gift of a new life.

  • Myanmar's UN ambassador calls on world to condemn military coup

    Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, on Friday denounced the Feb. 1 military coup, asking member nations to publicly condemn the uprising, The Irrawaddy reports.What he's saying: "The military detained State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders and social activists. Since then, people from all strata of life have come out on the streets all over the country and expressed their disappointment with the military coup," Tun said, in prepared remarks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free "[T]he people in Myanmar still feel helpless ... we still need strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup."Tun asked all UN members to denounce the coup, to not recognize the military regime, and take "all strongest possible measures" to stop the attacks by Myanmar law enforcement against protesters and end the coup immediately.The big picture: On Friday UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener called for a collective "clear signal in support of democracy," Reuters reports."It is important the international community does not lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime,” Schraner Burgener said.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has promised that the international community to enact pressure "to make sure that this coup fails," per Reuters.Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, commented on Tun's actions, saying, "It is impossible to overstate the risks that Myanmar UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun just took in the UN General Assembly when (voice cracking) he just now called on world to oppose the military coup."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "Crimea is Ukraine": Biden condemns Russian aggression on 7th anniversary of annexation

    President Biden reaffirmed U.S. support for the people of Ukraine and vowed to hold Russia accountable for its aggression in a statement on Friday, the 7th anniversary of Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea.Why it matters: The statement reflects the aggressive approach Biden is taking to Russia, which he classified on the campaign trail as an "opponent" and "the biggest threat" to U.S. security and alliances.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's also a departure from his most recent predecessors, who avoided direct confrontation with the Kremlin. Former President Trump reportedly told G7 leaders in 2018 that Crimea is Russian because the people who live there speaks Russian, and frequently blamed former President Obama for being "outsmarted" by Putin during the 2014 invasion.What they're saying: "The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its allies and partners today, as it has from the beginning of this conflict. On this somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine," Biden said in a statement."The United States does not and will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia’s aggressive acts," he continued."The United States still believes in the promise of Ukraine and we support all those working towards a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for their country."The big picture: Biden held his first call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, using the conversation as an opportunity to press the Russian leader on the arrest of opposition leader Alexey Navalny and the Russia-linked hack on U.S. government agencies.Beyond Crimea and the war in eastern Ukraine, Biden must also confront the Kremlin on a range of issues, including its interference in U.S. elections and allegations of bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping to reset the U.S.-Ukraine relationship under the new administration and with President Biden — whom he has yet to meet. Biden was in charge of the Obama administration's Ukraine policy as vice president and championed anti-corruption forms.Go deeper: Biden's Russia challengeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lord Frost warned to drop confrontational style before taking up new role on UK-EU relations

    Lord Frost must drop his confrontational style of negotiating if Britain and the EU are to rebuild their strained relationship, Brussels sources have warned. The rebuke was angrily rejected by the Government, which insisted that former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost was “the best person” to reset UK-EU relations. Lord Frost, who negotiated the EU trade deal last deal, will oversee thorny talks over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol from Monday after being promoted to a minister in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet. During last year’s Brexit trade talks, he ruffled feathers in Brussels with his uncompromising insistence on the EU respecting the UK as a “sovereign equal”. "The EU and UK relationship is in dire need of more consensus, unfortunately Lord Frost is, so far, better known for confrontation,” an EU diplomat told the Telegraph. “Putting the relationship on ice is not an option. Britain and the continent are too close, too interlinked and there's too much going on affecting both sides of the English Channel.” “Based on evidence so far this year, the EU’s efforts can hardly be described as having promoted harmony,” a UK government source said. The source said that European Commission moves towards a coronavirus vaccine export ban and its short-lived threat to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland to enforce it were “concerning”. The source added, “We are working at pace to ensure a friendly and productive relationship. The best person to lead that effort is Lord Frost.” The EU warning came after reports that senior figures in Brussels hoped to “reset” the relationship with Britain. Relations have been further strained by rows over the implementation of new customs arrangements in Northern Ireland and the status of the EU's ambassador to the UK. An EU official said, “We know Lord Frost and I’m sure we will be more than capable of working with him and finding solutions.” Recent meetings between the two sides over the protocol have failed to find agreement on the extension of various grace periods to, for example, ensure continued supermarket supplies to Northern Ireland from Great Britain. The RTE broadcaster reported that the reset could be a meeting between Boris Johnson and senior EU figures such as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. The EU is due to ratify the new trade deal, which has been provisionally applied, in April. This would be a good moment to draw a line under past disagreements, especially if new agreements on the grace periods on the protocol can be agreed in time The EU official said, "This would be a nice thing to happen but we are not holding our breath. The timeline sounds about right. I’m not so sure if a ‘reset’ is possible, but I think it’s admirable that we’re at least trying." The reset would be aimed at drawing a line under the tetchy relations that have bedevilled London and Brussels since the UK left the Brexit transition period at the end of last year. A UK government spokeswoman said, “The deal we struck with the EU is the beginning of our new partnership in Europe, with new stability and certainty around our future relationship. “It will build on our shared history of friendship and cooperation, but as sovereign equals, with greater democratic autonomy and a clear, independent voice to speak and act on our priorities.” Britain and the EU were reported as nearing an agreement on a memorandum of understanding on financial services on Friday, which could be a small step to securing access to the Single Market for some UK firms.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: How a massacre in the sacred city of Aksum unfolded

    Eritrean troops killed hundreds in Aksum in Ethiopia's Tigray region, witnesses tell Amnesty and the BBC.

  • Angela Merkel faces lockdown rebellion as German regions loosen Covid restrictions

    Angela Merkel is facing a rebellion over Germany’s coronavirus lockdown as regional governments move to ease restrictions. Garden centres, florists and nail parlours are among businesses that will be allowed to reopen in several German states from Monday as regional leaders defied Mrs Merkel’s calls to extend the lockdown. Clothes shops will be allowed to reopen in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, but customers will have to make an appointment in advance. The move comes as a new poll released on Friday showed more than half of Germans support easing restrictions. The survey for ZDF television found 56 per cent of Germans now favour easing the lockdown, while only 41 per cent are opposed. Mrs Merkel is set to hold talks with regional leaders on the lockdown next week. She has repeatedly warned against lifting restrictions over fears Germany could face a third wave caused by new variants on the virus.

  • Sen. John Cornyn, Gov. Greg Abbott — but not Ted Cruz —  to meet with Joe Biden in Texas

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, plan to join President Biden during the president's trip to Houston on Friday.

  • CDC director warns about 'concerning' case increase; FDA committee is reviewing J&J vaccine: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The FDA is holding an all-day meeting Friday to review data on Johnson & Johnson's candidate vaccine. Global deaths top 2.5M. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Report questions claim Palestinian was shot in self-defense

    An international research group examining the fatal shooting of a Palestinian motorist challenged Israeli self-defense claims, saying the man had emerged from his car after it crashed into a checkpoint, did not approach troops and was instantly shot six times. Israel has said 27-year-old Ahmad Erekat intentionally rammed his car into a guard booth at a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, and that troops killed him in self defense. The London-based group Forensic Architecture, working with the Palestinian human rights group Al Haq, reviewed the June 23 shooting at the request of the Erekat family and released its findings this week.

  • Report: QB Russell Wilson gives Seahawks list of 4 approved trade destinations

    The start quarterback has not requested a trade but it feels like this is only a step away from that.

  • US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince likely approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday. The finding could escalate pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew widespread outrage in the U.S. and abroad. The public blaming of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amounted to an extraordinary rebuke and was likely to set the tone for the new administration’s relationship with a country President Joe Biden has criticized but which the White House also regards in some contexts as a strategic partner.

  • Trump lost because 'character counts.' That's why his CPAC speech won't change anything.

    The problem in 2020 was with the Republican candidate. That won't change in 2024 if Trump stays on top.

  • While Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president is set to tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Israel pauses 'vaccine diplomacy' campaign after wave of criticism

    Israel has halted a so-called vaccine diplomacy campaign that would give jabs to countries which recognise its claim to sovereignty over Jerusalem, following a backlash from senior officials and ministers. Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election in March, said this week that he would send vaccines to countries such as the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Honduras and Hungary, as an apparent reward for opening diplomatic missions in Jerusalem. The gesture is controversial as both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital, which is why most countries base their ambassadors in Israel in Tel Aviv. But it has also infuriated Mr Netanyahu’s coalition partner, defence minister Benny Gantz, who accused the prime minister of making important decisions without consulting the relevant authorities. “This is not the first time that significant defense and diplomatic decisions are being made behind the backs of the relevant bodies, while possibly damaging our national security, our foreign relations, and the rule of law,” Mr Gantz said. “This is a pattern which impinges upon our ability to manage the country soundly.” The Israeli justice ministry announced on Thursday that it was conducting a legal review into whether Mr Netanyahu had the authority to personally launch the campaign without consulting senior officials. One vaccine shipment has already arrived in Venezuela and another in the Czech Republic, which says it received 5,000 doses. Another major bone of contention is Mr Netanyahu’s pledge to share vaccines with far-flung foreign countries while the Palestinian territories are still lagging far behind Israel in terms of the number of administered doses.

  • Biden heads to Texas to survey damage from paralyzing winter storm

    President Joe Biden headed for Texas on Friday as the state works to recover from a severe winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions without power or clean water for days, and killed at least two dozen. Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, were traveling to Houston where he will meet with Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Senator John Cornyn and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss the recovery from last week’s storm. Biden will bring empathy and pledges of financial help from Washington, but no lectures about the dangers of underregulation or calls for the federal government to monitor the state's power grid.

  • From the hinterland to Hollywood: how Indian farmers galvanised a protest movement

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling to beat back his biggest political challenge in years from a protest movement which began with disgruntled farmers travelling to New Delhi on tractors and is now gaining wider support at home and abroad. Simmering in makeshift camps housing tens of thousands of farmers since last year, the movement has seen a dramatic growth in recent weeks, getting backing from environmental activists, opposition parties and even A-list Western celebrities. At its heart are three new farm laws passed by the government last September, thanks to the majority Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys in the lower house of parliament.