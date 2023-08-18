What are your rights if you get pulled over?

Whenever an officer of the law pulls you over, it’s important to make sure you know what your rights are.

Criminal defense attorney Corey Cohen said what’s actually required of you during traffic stops isn’t always known.

“Comply means pull over, you do not have to speak to the police,” Cohen said.

He said give law enforcement your driver’s license and registration. But legally, that’s all you need to do.

“They can’t force you to incriminate yourself, so what you say is, very politely, ‘Officer, thanks for the ticket but I’m not going to answer any questions,’” Cohen said.

Another thing you can do is start recording. It’s legal, as long as you don’t obstruct the officer’s duties.

“Have your phone handy, have it in your hand,” Cohen said. “Have it recording, that way you don’t miss anything and let the officer know I’m recording you.”

It’s legal, as long as you don’t obstruct the officer’s duties. And legally you don’t have to let them know you’re recording.

Cohen said often, bodycam footage on an officer is recording, but sometimes it’s not on. You can request them to turn it on, Cohen said.

If you find yourself in a situation where the officer is acting inappropriately, Cohen said “call 911 immediately,” but be wary of driving away.

“You drive away now, you’re being charged with fleeing, potentially, if the cop lies,” Cohen said. “Get on the phone with 911, explain why you’re driving away, but you’re probably going to get pulled over by the police officer and arrested, unfortunately.”

