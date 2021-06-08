Rightwing protesters at Klamath Falls threaten to open reservoir headgates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Wilson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Dave Killen/AP</span>
Photograph: Dave Killen/AP

Fears of a confrontation between law enforcement and rightwing militia supporters over the control of water in the drought-stricken American west have been sparked by protests at Klamath Falls in Oregon.

Protesters affiliated with rightwing anti-government activist Ammon Bundy’s People’s Rights Network are threatening to break a deadlock over water management in the area by unilaterally opening the headgates of a reservoir.

The protest has reawakened memories not only of recent standoffs with federal agencies – including the one led by Bundy in eastern Oregon in 2016 – but a longer history of anti-government agitation in southern Oregon and northern California, stretching back to 2000 and beyond.

Related: Climate crisis is suffocating the world’s lakes, study finds

The area is a hotbed of militia and anti-government activity and also hit by the mega-drought that has struck the American west and caused turmoil in the agricultural community as conflicts over water become more intense. Among the current protesters at Klamath Falls are individuals who have themselves been involved in similar actions over two decades, including an illegal release of water at the same reservoir in 2001.

In May, the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced that there would be no further release of water from the reserves in the Klamath Basin for irrigators downstream, who rely on the Klamath Project water infrastructure along the Oregon-California border.

Later in the month, two Oregon irrigators, Grant Knoll and Dan Neilsen, began occupying a piece of land adjacent to the headgates of the main canal which pipes water to downstream farmers and Native American tribal groups, like the Yurok, who depend on the water “flushing” the river for the benefit of salmon hatchlings.

Knoll and Nielsen, along with members of the People’s Rights Network, which has engaged in militant anti-mask protests in neighboring Idaho, began staffing a tent on the property which they dubbed a “water crisis info center”.

Grant Knoll and Dan Nielsen have set up a large tent on land adjacent to the headgates of the main canal.
Grant Knoll and Dan Nielsen have set up a large tent on land adjacent to the headgates of the main canal. Photograph: Dave Killen/AP

They also told a number of media outlets that they were prepared to restore the flow of water, even at the price of a confrontation with the federal government, with Knoll telling Jefferson Public Radio last Monday: “We’re going to turn on the water and have a standoff.”

Also on the property is a large metal bucket, daubed with anti-government slogans, which is a memento of a 2001 confrontation at the same spot. That July, 100 farmers, including Knoll and Nielsen, used an 8in wide irrigation line to bypass the headgate, sending water down the canal. That year, the action by the farmers was followed by other protest actions, such as an American flag-bedecked horse charge, similar to the one that took place on the Bundy ranch during that family’s standoff with federal authorities in 2014.

The confrontation was only defused after appeals were made to the farmers in the wake of the World Trade Center attacks on September 11.

Then as now, the reduced flows were partly with environmental issues in mind.

This year, amid the severe drought, the measure is being taken in accordance with the Endangered Species Act, to ensure the survival of two species of suckerfish whose last remaining habitats are in the reservoirs.

In order to keep enough water in the system to ensure their survival, water must be denied to those who rely on it downstream, including both farmers and tribes who depend on fishing.

Endangered Coho Salmon will likely suffer from the lack of water, along with migrating birds later in the season whose refuges have dried up. But previous court decisions have determined that the interests of those upstream should take precedence, including the Klamath Tribes, for whom the suckerfish have a spiritual significance.

While the protesters claim to represent the interests of farmers, they have been disavowed by agricultural leaders, including Ben DuVal, president of the Klamath Water Users Association, who told the Sacramento Bee that the protesters were “idiots who have no business being here”, who were using the crisis as “a soapbox to push their agenda”.

Whether or not DuVal speaks for the majority of farmers, there is no sign that the so far small protest is catching on like 2001’s anti-government surge, which saw protest crowds in the thousands in the lead up to the breaching of the headgates.

And while the protesters’ placards promise “Ammon Bundy coming soon”, their leader has so far not made the trip to the Klamath camp from neighboring Idaho, where he recently filed to run for governor.

Recommended Stories

  • US: California militia plotted ‘war’ against police

    An Air Force sergeant accused of killing two law enforcement officers in California last year was part of a rightwing militia known as the Grizzly Scouts that held firearms trainings, scouted protests, and laid out terms of “war” against police, a newspaper reported Monday. The Santa Cruz Sentinel cited court documents that show the suspected gunman, Steven Carrillo, was not a lone actor but a member of an anti-government group that was preparing for more deadly attacks on law enforcement. The court filings reveal the most extensive details yet on the investigation into the May 29, 2020 fatal shooting of Federal Protective Service Officer Dave Patrick Underwood in Oakland and the June 6, 2020 killing of Santa Cruz Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller in an ambush in the community of Ben Lomond.

  • U.S. Becomes Net Oil Exporter as World Burns

    Thanks to an Obama-era policy change, American crude is hitting the global market at a time when the world desperately needs to kick its addiction to fossil fuels

  • The Superrich Bought Up This Idaho Town and Regular Folks Now May Have to Live in Tents

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo Courtesy Brad WomackAffordable housing in Ketchum—the Idaho resort community adjacent to billionaire and celebrity playground Sun Valley—has been a problem for decades.But the situation is becoming so dire in the wake of COVID-19 that city officials are considering an unusual range of quick fixes—including building tent cities and RV parks for the common folk in the ultra-rich mountain town, where the average median home listing price is hovering abo

  • Drought emergency grows as California reservoirs go dry

    California’s 1,500 reservoirs are 50% lower than they should be this time of year.

  • British woman in coma after crocodile attack in Mexico

    A British woman is in a coma after being rescued from a crocodile attack by her twin sister near a popular surfing resort in Mexico. Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were swimming by night in a lagoon 10 miles from the resort town of Puerto Escondido when the attack occurred, according to their family. The women's mother, Sue Laurie, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, said Melissa, a zookeeper, remained in a medically-induced coma. "She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don

  • China elephants: Wandering herd take well deserved rest

    Heavy rains slow the herd's extraordinary migration through China, as they seem to be heading home.

  • Hundreds arrested in FBI-led global organized crime sting using messaging app

    An FBI-led sting using an encrypted messaging app has resulted in the arrests of hundreds of suspected organized crime figures around the world, authorities in Australia announced Tuesday.Driving the news: Authorities decided to use the AN0M messaging app to track suspects globally in an investigation after Aussie police officers and FBI agents came up with the idea to run the platform while having some after-work beers in 2018, according to Australian police.Get market news worthy of your time

  • 4 more SEC teams win NCAA regionals; USF's run keeps going

    Four more Southeastern Conference teams earned spots in the NCAA baseball tournament super regionals Monday night, while Stanford, Dallas Baptist and the upstart South Florida Bulls also continued their seasons. No. 1 overall seed Arkansas broke open its game against Nebraska late, got another superb pitching performance from Kevin Kopps and won 6-2 in Fayetteville for its third straight regional title. The SEC champion Razorbacks, who haven't lost a three-game series since May 2019, won two of three against the Big Ten champion Cornhuskers in the regional.

  • We're Inching Towards Actual Violence Over Access to Water

    The Hoover Dam is losing its reason for being.

  • Democrats brace for big decisions as Congress returns with all eyes on Manchin

    The Democratic senator from West Virginia has been elusive about what, if anything, would motivate him to support a bill without Republican agreement.

  • Why Christianity put away its dancing shoes – only to find them again centuries later

    Medieval Christians believed that heaven was a realm filled with dancing. Italian painter Fra Angelico's 'Last Judgment' showing dancing angels. Fra Angelico's Last Judgment/WikimediaIn the PBS documentary series “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song,” scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. shows how African Americans introduced new rhythms, music and dance to Christianity from the days of slavery to the present. African American spirituals and the ring shout, a type of religious dance,

  • Manhunt on for suspect who shot Dunkin' Donuts manager in head during pre-dawn robbery

    A manhunt is underway after a Dunkin’ Donuts manager was shot to death during a pre-dawn robbery early Saturday morning in Philadelphia. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the West Kensington neighborhood in northern Philadelphia when police say a store manager was opening up the Dunkin’ Donuts establishment and the alleged suspect approached the victim from behind at gunpoint and forced her into the building, according to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI. Once they were both in the store, the suspect then allegedly demanded that the 41-year-old female manager give him the money that was in the office, said WPVI.

  • Jeff And Lauren Lowe, Featured In 'Tiger King,' Arrested For Driving Under The Influence In Oklahoma

    The controversial couple who took over the zoo featured in the hit Netflix series “Tiger King” were arrested in Oklahoma over the weekend for driving under the influence, according to police. Jeff Lowe, 56, and Lauren Lowe, 30, were arrested in Oklahoma City in the early hours of Saturday for DUIs, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department online jail records; Jeff Lowe was also charged with changing lanes improperly after they were pulled over by police in their Range Rover. Police spott

  • Space tourism is about to take off. Here's how firms like Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and SpaceX are making sure visitors' bodies can survive the trip.

    Training regimens, artificial gravity, and lots of research are helping ensure the safety of everyday citizens in the next era of travel.

  • Texas’ power grid is a disaster. And the answer from Austin is to sell bonds?

    Electrical co-op members should be getting money back after the winter cold snap.

  • ‘Truly an emergency’: how drought returned to California – and what lies ahead

    The state is facing another drought just two years after the last one ended. Here’s what you need to know Water drips from a faucet near boat docks sitting on dry land at the drought-stricken Folsom Lake last month. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AP Just two years after California celebrated the end of its last devastating drought, the state is facing another one. Snowpack has dwindled to nearly nothing, the state’s 1,500 reservoirs are at only 50% of their average levels, and federal and local agenci

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, June 7 – Gold Remains Below $1,900

    Right now gold is 0.3% lower, as it is trading slightly below $1,900 price level. What about the other precious metals?

  • Inside the New Mexico Resort Where Katie Thurston's Season of "The Bachelorette" Was Filmed

    Some of the resort's amenities include a sprawling outdoor pool, Jeep tours, and hot-air ballooning.

  • Capone

    Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Alfonse’s mind and his past becomes present. Harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life. As he spends his final year surrounded by family with the FBI lying in wait, this ailing patriarch struggles to place the memory of the location

  • Embattled Dr. Fauci makes more than the president — here's how much he's worth

    His salary is the highest in the federal government and has helped make him rich.