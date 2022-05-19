Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome a baby boy in Los Angeles: Reports

Reuters Videos

STORY: Queen Elizabeth is known for her unique fashion styleBrightly colored outfits with matching hats paired with black pumps and an omnipresent handbag have become staples for the British monarchJOURNALIST, WRITER AND AUTHOR OF "HRH SO MANY THOUGHTS ON ROYAL STYLE", ELIZABETH HOLMES, SAYING:"The queen’s style is so unique because she has developed her own consistent signature style. A lot of people, myself included, think of it as a uniform because there are several pieces that she wears consistently. She has the same shape hat, the same silhouette of coat, those fantastic block black heels, her three strands of pearls. But then also within those guardrails, she has a lot of fun with fashion, right?"At the start of the Queen's reign 70 years agoher outfits were made by royal designers Hardy Amies and Norman Hartnellwho created her wedding and coronation gownsMore recently personal assistant and curator Angela Kelly has planned her wardrobeEDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF HARPER'S BAZAAR, LYDIA SLATER, ON THE QUEEN'S STYLE, SAYING:"Because the Queen really isn't supposed to say anything out loud, I feel that what she wears is really one of the only ways that she has of expressing, expressing her feelings. So, you know, she does use her clothes as, as a medium of expression. And you can see that when she goes on state visits, you know, she very often wears something that's a compliment to the country that she's visiting. Whether that's, you know, wearing green to Ireland or, you know, wearing a national symbol when she goes abroad."