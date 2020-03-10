Rihanna debuts Fenty Beauty TikTok House in Los Angeles

Rihanna continues to successfully innovate across industries, and the excitement surrounding her first-ever Fenty Beauty TikTok House is at an all-time high.
While celebrating the brand's latest Full Frontal mascara launch, the 32-year-old celeb revealed the Fenty Beauty House, which is dedicated to giving content creators a space to collaborate, express, learn and build community.
"TikTokers living at #FentyBeautyHouse will raid the fully stocked 'Makeup Pantry' to create the #FentyFace, glow with the flow with killer radiance, and peep endless eye and lip essentials, with Fenty Beauty spotlighting their creative excellence along the way," the brand said in a statement.
Last night it went down!! @rihanna kicked off our #FULLFRONTALMASCARA event plus #FENTYBEAUTYHOUSE launch with some of our #FENTYBEAUTYFAMILY! 🎉🎉 Check out our IG stories to see what went down! pic.twitter.com/NSw4aBTwwy— Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) March 5, 2020
In a Fenty Beauty TikTok video, Rihanna said: “We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home."
She continued, "I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative, and I can't do it alone. So, to join in with the people who are influencing the world in my community, in my generation, this is like a hub."
When Rihanna throws a party to announce the ##FENTYBEAUTYHOUSE... y’all ready??♬ original sound - fentybeauty
Some of the initial Fenty Beauty housemates include popular TikTokers such as Emmy Combs, Makayla and Savannah.
The housemates have created introductory videos and have already begun making fun content beauty enthusiasts alike will love.
When @priscillaono comes thru to the ##FENTYBEAUTYHOUSE and our housemates had to flip the switch 😂♬ Follow Muslim_Poor for a kissy - muslim_poor
Keep scrolling to see some of the magic happening in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty TikTok House.
When @priscillaono comes thru to the ##FENTYBEAUTYHOUSE to wing up @savpalacio with our ##FLYPENCIL in “Sea About It” 😍 ##makeup ##beauty ##eyeliner♬ Something New feat. Ty Dolla $ign - Wiz Khalifa
@makayladid with PRO FILT’R MATTIFYING PRIMER for t-zone, PRO FILT’R HYDRATING PRIMER, plus PRO FILT’R SOFT MATTE FOUNDATION 😍 ##FENTYBEAUTYHOUSE♬ Say So - Doja Cat
Highlight hittinnnn! @challxn with our KILLAWATT HIGHLIGHTER in “MEAN MONEY/ HU$TLA BABY” ##FENTYBEAUTYHOUSE ✨ ✨♬ Need A Freak (feat. Huncho Da Rockstar, K.Blasst, Number9ok) - Mighty Bay
