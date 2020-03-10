Rihanna continues to successfully innovate across industries, and the excitement surrounding her first-ever Fenty Beauty TikTok House is at an all-time high.

While celebrating the brand's latest Full Frontal mascara launch, the 32-year-old celeb revealed the Fenty Beauty House, which is dedicated to giving content creators a space to collaborate, express, learn and build community.

(MORE: Rihanna shares her secrets to getting the perfect brow)

"TikTokers living at #FentyBeautyHouse will raid the fully stocked 'Makeup Pantry' to create the #FentyFace, glow with the flow with killer radiance, and peep endless eye and lip essentials, with Fenty Beauty spotlighting their creative excellence along the way," the brand said in a statement.

Last night it went down!! @rihanna kicked off our #FULLFRONTALMASCARA event plus #FENTYBEAUTYHOUSE launch with some of our #FENTYBEAUTYFAMILY! 🎉🎉 Check out our IG stories to see what went down! pic.twitter.com/NSw4aBTwwy — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) March 5, 2020

In a Fenty Beauty TikTok video, Rihanna said: “We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home."

She continued, "I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative, and I can't do it alone. So, to join in with the people who are influencing the world in my community, in my generation, this is like a hub."

Some of the initial Fenty Beauty housemates include popular TikTokers such as Emmy Combs, Makayla and Savannah.

The housemates have created introductory videos and have already begun making fun content beauty enthusiasts alike will love.

Keep scrolling to see some of the magic happening in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty TikTok House.

Rihanna debuts Fenty Beauty TikTok House in Los Angeles originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com