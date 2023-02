The Fiscal Times

The IRS says its employees are answering phones to provide customer support at a much higher rate than in previous years. An unnamed Treasury Department official told The Washington Post that 88.6% of phone calls received from the start of tax filing season on January 23 through February 4 had been answered – a massive increase from the 13% answer rate last year and the 11% answer rate in 2021. Add in the number of callers who successfully reached the automated answering system and chat support,