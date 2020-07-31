Rihanna officially launches Fenty Skin collection

On Friday, Rihanna released her Fenty Skin collection, which will no doubt delight fans who have been waiting for it. The collection includes a Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, and a Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen.

"We made finding a new skincare routine easy with these 2-in-1 multitasking products in a simple 3-step routine— the FENTY SKIN START’RS will brighten skin, snatch pores, and target dark spots—plus they're clinically tested, clean, vegan, AND earth-conscious," the new brand captioned a photo that included products.

In a press release, it was revealed that amazing skin hasn't always come easy for Rihanna. As a teenager, she was overwhelmed by all of the skincare options out there and even tried a product that discolored her skin, which scared her from trying anything else for a long time.

"Fenty Skin is everything I wish I had back then," said Rihanna in a statement. “I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone."

The formulations for the products were inspired by Rihanna's global lifestyle and key ingredients such as niacinamide, which helps reduce the look of dark spots, as well as hyaluronic acid and aloe to help hydrate, soothe and condition skin.

Some insiders received early access to the Fenty Skin collection, and the toner seems to be a big hit. According to the brand, it is a two-in-one toner-serum combo that targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens, smooths and fights shine. It's also has an alcohol-free formula that won't strip or dry out your skin.

"It's called FAT WATER cuz it's thicc. Its unique texture means you can pour it into your hand to apply. No cotton pads needed = less waste," Fenty Skin wrote in a post about the toner.

There is a huge chance that Rihanna's latest venture into the skin category will follow the ethos of her highly celebrated inclusive Fenty Beauty line.

On Twitter, @icexboogie wrote, "if rihanna come out with fenty skincare line for men i'm changing my middle name to Robyn."

Quick to respond and provide some clarity, Rihanna responded with, "Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you! Hi Robyn!"

Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you! Hi Robyn! 😊 #FENTYSKIN https://t.co/wlDTNUnYvY — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2020

In 2017, Rihanna disrupted the beauty industry with the launch of her groundbreaking cosmetics line. Two years later, she made major headlines when she became the first woman to launch a fashion brand at LVMH.

We can't predict what's next for the Barbadian songstress ... perhaps a new album? Only time will tell.

Editor's Note: This story originally published on July 15, 2020.

