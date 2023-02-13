Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show stuns crowd with pregnancy announcement
Rihanna didn't bring any special guests for her Super Bowl halftime show performance, but she did surprise the crowd with her new baby bump.
The answer to the question bouncing around every Super Bowl party is: yes!
After five years away from the stage, Rihanna returned in full glory during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Beyoncé headlined the Super Bowl halftime performance in 2013 and appeared as a guest in Coldplay's halftime show in 2016.
Rihanna's Super Bowl half time show prompted rumors -- that were later confirmed by the singer's rep -- whether she is pregnant with a second child.
Rihanna had her biggest fan in the audience at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday: her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky! During her performance, the rapper was on the sidelines proudly cheering her on. Rihanna took her big moment on stage to reveal she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together.
Fans online were blown away by 20-year-old nursing student and American Sign Language specialist Justina Miles, declaring her ‘better than Rihanna’
