Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show stuns crowd with pregnancy announcement

Family members of Monte Nunn, 29, gathered for a private vigil along Highway 160 to honor Dunn, days after his life was cut short. Nunn, and four others, died Thursday in a suspected DUI crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the suspected driver of the car, Cameron Garcia, 28, crashed into a tree on Highway 160 near the Freeport Bridge. Garcia survived and is accused of being drunk and leaving the crash scene. He is also accused of carjacking a driver nearby to get away from the crash site before authorities arrested him.