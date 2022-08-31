Rikers detainee dies after slashing his own throat; three correction officers suspended in probe

A Rikers Island detainee died after he slashed his own throat in a suicide attempt — and a preliminary investigation of the case led to the suspensions of three correction officers who didn’t do enough to try to save his life, officials and sources said.

Michael Nieves, 40, cut his throat about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Rikers’ Anna M. Kross Center, the sources said. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he lingered on life support until he died Tuesday about 9:50 a.m.

Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said he ordered the three officers suspended immediately after a preliminary investigation. Sources said they looked on, rather than taking action to help save him.

“This is a painful loss. Losing a loved one who is incarcerated is traumatic, and we send our deepest condolences to Mr. Nieves’ family and all those he held dear,” Molina said.

It was the 13th death in DOC custody in 2022, following 16 more in 2021 — a set of circumstances which has led to calls for a federal takeover of the jails.

Nieves had been in jail since June 8, when he was arrested on burglary and arson charges. According to police, he entered an apartment in a building in Harlem and blocked the victim from leaving and then set a fire.

He was arrested by FDNY fire marshals.

The state Attorney General and the city Department of Investigation will conduct probes of the death.