Rikers Island detainee charged in near-fatal gang stabbing: Bronx prosecutors

A Rikers Island detainee was charged Tuesday with attempted murder for stabbing an alleged member of his own gang in the chest and back during a jail fight, officials said.

Shane Delisle, also known as “Bankroll,” allegedly used a seven-inch plexiglass knife to repeatedly stab Charles Satterwhite, 32, about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the George R. Vierno Center, prosecutors said.

Satterwhite needed open heart surgery to survive the attack, prosecutors said in a statement.

Both DeLisle, 25, and Satterwhite are alleged members of the Gorilla Stone Bloods gang, prosecutors said. DeLisle was arrested Jan. 30 for the attack, records show.

“This vicious attack was caught on video, which showed the defendant allegedly stabbing the victim multiple times with a piece of plexiglass fashioned into a knife, causing life-threatening injuries,” Bronx DA Darcel Clark said in a statement.

Correction officers used pepper spray to stop the assault, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not disclose a motive for the near-deadly attack.

Two plexiglass blades were found in DeLisle’s cell, prosecutors said.

DeLisle was arraigned in Bronx Supreme Court on charges including attempted murder, assault, promoting prison contraband and illegal weapons possession, prosecutors said.

DeLisle is due back in court May 14, prosecutors said. He has been in jail since March 7, 2023 when he was arrested for attempted murder and conspiracy in Queens, records show.

His lawyer, Matthew Patrick Walsh, declined comment.

Satterwhite has been in Rikers since April 18, 2023 when he was arrested on gun possession charges in the Bronx and Brooklyn, records show.