Rikers Island inmate dies in custody, first of 2022; investigation underway at troubled NYC jail complex

A Rikers Island inmate died Sunday, officials said — the first death of a city jail detainee reported this year.

The unnamed prisoner, who has been in custody since Sept. 5, was found unresponsive in George R. Vierno Center, a jail on the island. Corrections officials administered CPR and medical aid. The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“We will work aggressively to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. My deepest sympathy goes out to the loved ones of this individual,” Commissioner Louis Molina said.

In 2021, 16 city jail inmates died in custody at the troubled jail complex, the most fatal year in recent history.

A federal monitor assigned to investigate violence at the correctional facility said that last year was the worst in the six years that it has been looking at the jail.

“Data on uses of force, fights, stabbings, and slashings among people in custody and assaults on staff reveal that 2021 has been the most dangerous year,” the monitor wrote.