Rikers Island inmate dies in custody, second death in NYC jail in two days

A detainee held at a city jail died in custody Friday — the second inmate death in two days, the Correction Department said in a statement.

The man died at a clinic area inside Rikers Island’s Eric M. Taylor Center about 11:30 a.m., the agency said.

The man, who had been in custody since Feb. 27, was not immediately identified as the department worked to notify his family of the death.

He is the third inmate in city custody to die in 2022 and the second in two days, the Correction Department said.

George Pagan, 49, died at Elmhurst Hospital Thursday about 8:30 a.m. after he was transferred to the hospital from a Rikers jail, the agency said.

Pagan was arrested March 9 on a bench warrant for a failure to appear in court to face a string of burglary and petit larceny charges between 2020 and 2021, a law enforcement official said.

Pagan was also being housed at the Eric M. Taylor Center at the jail, the agency said.

“Every person matters and every death is tragic,” Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. “We are particularly mindful of this today after suffering another terrible loss yesterday. We are heartbroken for this person’s family and loved ones and working with our sister agencies on full investigations into both losses.”

The city Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death for both men.