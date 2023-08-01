Rikers Island mental health clinician stabbed by accused NYC subway killer

NEW YORK — A mental health clinician working on Rikers Island was stabbed in the face, chest and arm by an inmate accused of fatally knifing a man on a Manhattan subway train, the New York Daily News has learned.

The clinician was attacked allegedly by detainee Claude White using a 9-inch piece of sharpened metal in housing area 13B in the troubled jail’s George R. Vierno Center just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to multiple sources.

He suffered three puncture wounds to the right side of his face and a puncture to his left forearm, the sources said.

The 52-year-old victim, a licensed clinical social worker since at least 2008, was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he needed stitches for his wounds, Correction Department sources said. He could not be reached for comment.

The 6-foot-3, 319-pound White was taken to Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric evaluation after the attack. A weapon was found at the scene, the sources said.

White has been charged with attacking the clinician but the specific charges were not immediately known.

A spokeswoman with the Bronx District Attorney said the case remains under investigation with no charges yet filed.

White was arrested June 19 for the murder of Tavon Silver, 32, two days earlier on a Brooklyn-bound 4 train about 4 a.m.

A straphanger came across Silver bleeding heavily from a chest wound and falling in and out of consciousness between 23rd St. and Union Square.

At Union Square, the straphanger notified the train conductor who called 911. Medics took Silver to Bellevue Hospital where he died.

At his arrest, White was also charged with a robbery earlier in June. He had at least seven prior arrests for robbery, assault, and grand larceny going back to 2010.

A judge ordered him held without bail. White’s next court date in the murder case is Aug. 3

The attack on the clinician is yet another example of the dangerous conditions in the jails.

Last week, four correction officers were injured in two separate attacks by detainees. One of those detainees Michael Megginson, has assaulted dozens of officers over the past year. When a decorated captain Awais Ghauri asked for more help from senior DOC officials, he was suspended.

Story continues

Meanwhile, a security breakdown led to a detainee getting his hands on a full DOC uniform and try to escape before he was caught.

On July 10 the federal monitor released a report that said the city jails are far less safe today for detainees and staff than eight years ago in 2015 when the city was forced to sign a consent decree over violence in the jails and excessive use of force by correction officers.

At the time, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan Preet Bharara described the city jails as a “broken system.”

But from January through May of this year, assaults on staff were 39% higher than they were in 2016, the report said. Fights between detainees were 58% higher than in 2016.

While stabbings and slashing were down 24% from January to May compared to the same period in 2022, the rate is 243% higher than the average monthly number in 2016.

Violence on inmates by correction officers was down from January to May by 25% compared to 2021, the rate is 131% higher than in 2016. Moreover, the report said 434 detainees suffered serious injuries at the hands of correction officers in 2022 compared to 74 in 2016.

“The current state of affairs and rates of use of force, stabbings and slashings, fights, assaults on staff, and in-custody deaths remain extraordinarily high—they are not typical, they are not expected, they are not normal,” the monitor’s report said.

In the report, the monitor urged U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain to begin contempt proceedings against the city.

Citing the monitor’s report in part, the current U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, Damian Williams, said on July 17 his office would move for the system to be taken over by an outside receiver.

“After eight years of trying every tool in the toolkit, we cannot wait any longer for substantial progress to materialize,” Williams said in a statement.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 10.