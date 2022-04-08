Rikers Island prisoner beats fellow inmate into coma for interrupting his nap: D.A.

A Rikers Island prisoner is accused of brutally assaulting a fellow inmate who had disturbed the assailant’s afternoon nap — beating the victim so badly he couldn’t speak or walk after the attack.

Eric McKenzie, 56 — locked up on strangulation charges in a Brooklyn domestic violence case — became enraged when prisoner Jose Matias was too loud while McKenzie was trying to sleep around 4:40 p.m. Dec. 13, prosecutors said.

McKenzie chased Matias, threw him to the floor, stomped his neck and head, then kicked and punched him in the head, Bronx D.A. Darcel Clark’s office said Thursday.

Matias needed to be put into a medically-induced coma and suffered traumatic brain injury, seizures and brain damage, prosecutors allege. He can’t speak or walk and will need extensive rehab.

A Bronx grand jury indicted McKenzie on attempted murder and assault, and he was arraigned Wednesday in Bronx Supreme Court, where a judge set bail at $100,000.

McKenzie, of Brooklyn, has a history of violence spanning decades.

In 1987, he was sentenced to four to eight years behind bars for assault, and in 1995 he was sentenced to eight years to life in prison for weapon possession and reckless endangerment.