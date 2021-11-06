Rikers in turmoil after at least 12 deaths: 'That's a failure on the state'

At least 12 people have died this year inside of New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex, raising concerns about the safety and oversight of the inmates. City Council leaders two years ago approved a plan to close the jail by 2026, but lawyers with clients on the island say the plan would do little to solve the systemic issues.



“If people are being held pretrial and they lose hope ... and decide to take their lives, that’s not them making a decision,” Olayemi Olurin, public defender at the Legal Aid Society, told Yahoo News. “That’s a failure on the state.”

LISA EVERS: Rikers Island is making news for all the wrong reasons. There are urgent warnings that the dangerous situation is close to a boiling point. There were at least 12 inmate deaths and nearly 1,200 correction officers assaulted in one year.

- It's one of the most dreadful place I've ever been.

- Did you feel like a human being in there?

- No, once you go through that door, you are an animal, they treat you like an animal.

OLAYEMI OLURIN: My name is Olayemi Olurin, and I'm a public defender at the Legal Aid Society in Queens. I think the Riker situation has been described best as a human rights crisis. It's been exacerbated, honestly, right. Rikers has been a problem for some years now. They have, like, 40-plus people in one's holding cell. They have people with COVID in general population. There are people being held in the shower stalls. They have an extreme shortage of workers.

I think, last year, what happened was a lot of the corrections officers stopped showing up. They had like unlimited sick days and it's a pandemic. They stopped showing up, and it just basically was the catalyst to the dilemma that we're in right now. And right now, Rikers is at 14 deaths this year. Sometimes, people forget, Rikers is so infamous that people think of it as just like really bad jails filled with really bad people, like, this bad prison. But it's a pretrial detention center. The people at Rikers have not been convicted of anything. They're there because they can't afford bail or they've been remanded.

So really, it's a matter on the legislators and on the judges to stop sending these people. And they know what happened, right. We're in this crisis because it's overpopulated to the extreme. And the violence is rampant, and we don't have guards. They know exactly what it is. So it's less people. You need less people there.

BENNY BOSCIO: My officers are fed up. And this is our reality every day. And now that the legislators came to see for themselves our madness every day. And now, they come for the well-being of inmates. You know, look, we're all for reform but reform can't be one-sided.

OLAYEMI OLURIN: I spoke to a client about two weeks ago on a video call who told me, you know, he thought about killing myself. And he had tried to, he can't get, you know, medical attention for his underlying health issues. So I have heard it. This is the thing, right. Like, we said, you know, there's been these 14 deaths. Like, suicide is happening, and they don't count that. Those aren't-- don't seem to be counted as deaths by the state, but that is what that is.

If people are being held pretrial and they lose hope or they're, you know, being subjected to violence, and sexual assault, and all of the different things that people are being subjected to inside of Rikers, if they decide to take their lives, that's not them making a decision, that's the state, that's a failure on the state. Because people have this idea that, like, once someone is a quote, unquote, "criminal" or someone's been accused of something, like they don't matter.

Like they don't really even look into the facts. Because I find that preposterous that anybody who gets arrested in New York, they said, Olurin, this is where they send you. So it's not this real place for, you know, especially bad people, or any of these things you think. This is just a place where any of us could end up there, you know what I mean, if we're accused of something on a wrong given day. So I think it's really incumbent upon us to humanize people.

