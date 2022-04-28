Riksbank Completes Swedish U-Turn to Join Global Consensus

Niclas Rolander
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sweden’s central bank raised its interest rate and signaled more increases to come, completing a U-turn in monetary policy to join global peers in the fight against inflation.

The krona jumped as the Riksbank raised its policy rate to 0.25% from zero, and said it will enact another two or three hikes in 2022. Officials also pledged to cut the pace of asset purchases in the second half.

While investors anticipated the rate increase, only 2 of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected the first such move to come so soon.

The decision, which now shows the rate reaching below 2% on three-year horizon, pivots the central bank drastically from its last meeting, when officials signaled no hikes until 2024.

That position crumbled in mid-March, when Governor Stefan Ingves said a sooner increase would probably be needed. Colleagues soon joined him in that view, setting the scene for an accelerated move.

The shift now aligns the Riksbank more with counterparts including the U.S. Federal Reserve, which last month enacted its first rate hike since the pandemic struck. In the neighboring euro zone, the European Central Bank is also moving toward tightening as it winds down emergency stimulus.

The Riksbank’s bold insistence at its February decision to go against the grain of global consensus on the risks of inflation made the central bank stand out as one of the most dovish in the advanced world.

Now, the Swedes’ expectations of as many as three hikes this year exceed “even our relatively hawkish expectations,” according to Valentin Marinov at Credit Agricole. “The biggest change seems to be the announcement of a series of hikes rather than just a cautious policy rate normalization in response to the latest spike in inflation.”

Since February, inflation surged to the highest level in three decades. Data on Thursday also suggested that spike has taken its toll on the economy, which contracted in the first quarter by 0.4%.

The Swedish krona’s 1% jump against the euro after the announcement was the largest strengthening after a rate decision since at least 2013, according to Karl Steiner, chief quantitative strategist at SEB.

While Steiner’s colleague at SEB, Robert Bergqvist, welcomed the rate move on Twitter as a boost to the Riksbank’s credibility, other economists voiced concern that the new policy path charted by the central bank poses risks to Sweden’s economy.

“A rate increase, steep forecast and lower asset purchases will mean lower growth and too high unemployment,“ Lansforsakringar’s Anders Nordberg said on Twitter. “This tightening will be expensive and risky.”

The policy reversal is one of the most dramatic in the tenure of Ingves, who took charge of the institution in 2006. He will step down from his role at the end of this year.

(Updates with krona move, economists starting in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitch, the Amazon.com Inc.-owned live-streaming website, is weighing changes to how it pays top talent, said people familiar with the planning, an effort that would boost its profits but would also risk alienating some of its biggest stars.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria

  • China's Full Truck Alliance pauses $1 billion Hong Kong listing - sources

    Plans by Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, China's 'Uber for trucks', to raise $1 billion in a Hong Kong listing this year have been paused as a Chinese cybersecurity regulator has yet to announce findings of a probe into the company, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The company, backed by investors including SoftBank's Vision Fund and Tencent Holdings and known as Manbang in China, has been planning a dual primary listing in Hong Kong since at least October. But in July last year the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it was scrutinising two of Full Truck's apps as part of investigations aiming to "prevent national data security risks and safeguard national security".

  • Easing energy costs curb Spanish April price rises but core inflation jumps

    Easing energy prices helped lower Spanish 12-month inflation to 8.4% in April from March's near 40-year high, preliminary data showed on Thursday, although core inflation, which strips out more volatile components, hit its highest since 1995. Thursday's National Statistics Institute (INE) data came in sharply lower than the 9.8% March reading and marks the first monthly slowdown in price increases since January. But April's slight easing will do little to allay concerns among central bankers that galloping price increases are yet to peak.

  • European Gas Falls as Buyers Eye Options to Keep Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined as buyers considered options to keep receiving supply from Russia without violating sanctions. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsBenchmark futures fell as much

  • Delivery Hero Achieves Rare Order Growth, Sales Miss Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE said that first-quarter orders on its platform rose slightly more than expected, breaking with industry competitors by reporting stronger growth start to the year even after the pandemic sent orders surging.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. surged during pre-market hours Thursday, a day after reporting its main platform added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland a

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil in March 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Right when the world was most worried about pandemic-related economic shutdowns was a great time to buy ExxonMobil.

  • A 6% fed-funds rate? Some investors say the risk is there, bringing the prospect of more painful Treasury selloffs

    The possibility of a fed-funds rate that ends up between 4% to 6% is beginning to seep into the thinking of some investors, bringing with it the prospect of another round of big bond selloffs like the one seen this year.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • 2 AI Growth Stocks With 101% to 339% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Artificial intelligence could unlock trillions of dollars in value across every industry in the world.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood has never shied away from bold predictions. In 2018, she put a price target on Tesla that implied a $672 billion market cap. In fact, a recent report from Ark Invest suggests that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could achieve a valuation of more than $20 trillion in the next 10 years.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Tata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

    Tata Group-owned Air India has proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low cost carrier AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline, according to an application with India's competition commission. The autos-to-steel conglomerate bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal, regaining ownership of what used to be India's flagship carrier after nearly 70 years. Tata Sons has an 83.67% stake in AirAsia India.