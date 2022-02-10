Riksbank Stays Dovish as Ingves Blocks Push to Echo ECB Pivot

Niclas Rolander and Love Liman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Stefan Ingves
    Swedish economist

Sweden’s Riksbank kept up its dovish monetary-policy stance as Governor Stefan Ingves blocked a push from officials for stimulus withdrawal, holding firm amid a global shift toward tightening from the euro zone to the U.S.

The central bank unveiled a path for interest rates that signals a hike only “slightly earlier” than previously, with a move now penciled in for the second half of 2024 rather than the final quarter. The governor stopped colleagues from starting a wind-down of the bond portfolio, with his casting vote determining the outcome for the first time since 2008.

“Even if the risk of too low inflation is assessed to have declined, it still remains,” the Riksbank said in a statement on Thursday announcing its first decision of 2022. “However, fluctuations in inflation are unusually large, and uncertainty surrounding the outlook for inflation has increased.”

The krona fell as the decision maintained the Riksbank’s position as one of the most dovish central banks in the advanced world, even as it points to growing dissent among officials. In contrast, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde last week no longer ruled out a rate increase this year, and the Bank of England hiked again.

“There are major differences between countries,” the Riksbank said. “In Sweden, the high inflation is entirely explained by rapid increases in electricity and fuel prices. Excluding energy prices, however, inflation is close to 2%.”

The Riksbank’s plans stand in stark contrast to market expectations. According to an analysis by SEB, money-market traders are wagering that the central bank is about to commence a series of hikes, with pricing indicating the repo rate will be close to 0.50% already by the end of this year.

The krona weakened 0.5% against the euro after the decision, trading at 10.4730 per euro as of 10:06 a.m. in Stockholm.

The Swedish economy has withstood the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic better than most European peers. With growth and unemployment developing better than the central bank had forecast, unease over its bond purchases has been growing.

The Riksbank restated its intention to buy 37 billion kronor ($4 billion) in debt during the second quarter to reinvest the proceeds of maturing assets. Three policy makers out of the six-member board wanted to cut purchases of corporate bonds, a move that Ingves prevented from materializing.

