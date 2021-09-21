Riksbank Plans to Stick With Zero Rate, Keeping Dovish Tone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Niclas Rolander
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sweden’s Riksbank steered clear of signaling any post-pandemic tightening, as it remains unconvinced that a recent surge in inflation will last.

The central bank forecast that its repo rate will remain at zero through the third quarter of 2024, which would mean a full decade of keeping its benchmark rate at zero or lower. The bank’s new forecast for inflation indicates that price increases will peak above 3% -- clearly above its 2%-target -- in the coming months, before slowing down.

Riksbank has been one of the more dovish central banks among the G-10 holders of most traded currencies, in contrast to neighboring Norway, which is poised to raise rates this week. While all economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected the Riksbank to leave the benchmark rate at zero, there was some speculation that it would send a cautious signal of a rate hike on the horizon.

Instead, the rate path remains “stone-dead,” SEB economist Robert Bergqvist said on Twitter. “It feels rather surreal, as the world is preparing for a monetary policy normalization.”

The bank, which has started to scale back the asset purchases it used to support Sweden’s economy during the pandemic, also said it still plans to keep the size of its balance sheet largely unchanged next year.

The Riksbank has “no plans whatsoever” to tighten monetary policy in 2022, Governor Stefan Ingves said at a press conference, stressing that the latest inflation surge is most likely temporary.

Welcoming Inflation

The higher than expected price increases in recent months, though mainly driven by energy prices, have provided some relief to the central bank, which held rates below zero for almost five years to push inflation toward its target. The bank said it would welcome price increases above 2% for a time, as a higher rate would help to “more clearly anchor price and wage expectations in a way that is compatible” with inflation close to the target.

“The risks with reducing stimulation measures too early are therefore still judged to be greater than the risks of retaining them too long,” the Riksbank said.

An expansive fiscal policy hasn’t made the central bank more comfortable about lifting its foot from the accelerator. On Monday, Sweden’s Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson announced a budget proposal that comprises 74 billion Swedish kronor ($8.5 billion) worth of spending on reforms, aiming for a budget gap of 0.7% of gross domestic product next year.

Sweden’s economy has fared better than most rich peers’ during the pandemic, helped by generous welfare systems and widespread digitalization that made working from home less of a disruption. More recently, supply chain disruptions have idled plants, pushing prices higher and casting some doubt about the recovery in the export-dependent nation.

“Rising global demand and transport problems have led to consumer prices increasing at a fast pace in several areas,” the Riksbank said. “However, the price upturns are assessed to be largely temporary. When growth enters a calmer phase, the bottlenecks are expected to resolve and inflation to slow down.”

(Adds Stefan Ingves’ comments in sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB policymakers acknowledge growing inflation risk

    European Central Bank policymakers still see the recent inflation surge as temporary but a growing number appear to be acknowledging the risk that price growth may exceed their relatively benign projections. Inflation hit 3% last month, well above the ECB's 2% target and could even climb to 3.5% by November, but the bank then sees a rapid drop that will drag price growth back below 2% for years to come. A surge in commodity prices, supply bottlenecks and growing signs of labour shortages are however challenging this "hump-shaped" profile for consumer price growth.

  • Heatwaves and droughts have decimated some Christmas tree crops, and industry groups are warning of impending shortages: 'Find and buy your Christmas tree early'

    Growers have said their Christmas tree crops have been seriously impacted by the effects of climate change.

  • Europe’s Big Climate Reveal Gets Stuck on Sovereign Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s effort to prod investors to the front lines of the climate change fight is hitting a snag: confusion over how to treat 12.4 trillion euros ($15 trillion) of central government debt, the biggest slice of the bond market.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in Ne

  • House prices a persistent pressure on euro zone inflation, ECB study shows

    House prices, now excluded from euro zone inflation data, would have persistently raised consumer prices in recent years, a study published by the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday, highlighting policymakers' unease with the current indicator. Once corrected for housing costs, euro zone inflation would have hit or even exceeded the ECB's target some years, even as the bank was providing extraordinary stimulus to raise prices, figures from the study showed. The paper, part of the ECB's recent strategy review, concluded that housing costs would have led to "persistently higher" inflation since around 2014 and between 2018 and 2020, inflation would have been around 0.2-0.3 percentage points higher.

  • China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing rescue

    Persistent default fears eclipsed efforts by China Evergrande Group's chairman to lift confidence in the embattled firm on Tuesday, as Beijing showed no signs it would intervene to stem any domino effects across the global economy. Analysts played down the threat of Evergrande's troubles becoming the country's "Lehman moment," though concerns about the spillover risks of a messy collapse of what was once China's top-selling property developer have roiled markets. In an effort to revive battered confidence in the firm, Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yuan said in a letter to staff the company is confident it will "walk out of its darkest moment" and deliver property projects as pledged.

  • Wall Street’s Message on Evergrande: China Has It Under Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts are putting their faith in the Chinese Communist Party.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveAfter a harrowing Monday that saw risky assets tumble globally on fears of a

  • Trudeau Wins Historic Third Term But Falls Short of Majority

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a third term in Canada’s snap election but fell short of regaining the majority he was seeking, faced with relying on smaller parties in another fragmented parliament.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microso

  • China 'is going back to a policy of total control,' short seller says amid crackdowns

    Beijing’s latest moves to crackdown on various sectors in the Chinese economy is spooking some investors, and one short seller is calling for a full withdrawal of Chinese investments.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

    Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsThe Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.