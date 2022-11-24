Riksbank Rate Now at 14-Year High After 75 Basis-Point Salvo

(Bloomberg) -- The Riksbank raised borrowing costs by 75 basis points, sustaining its heightened aggression against stubborn inflation even as the Swedish economy succumbs to a likely recession.

In his final decision as central-bank governor, Stefan Ingves and his colleagues lifted the key interest rate to 2.5%, the highest since 2008. Most economists anticipated the move.

“The forecast shows that the policy rate will probably be raised further at the beginning of next year and then be just below 3%,” the Riksbank said in a statement. The risk that “current high inflation will become entrenched is still substantial, and it is very important that monetary policy acts to ensure inflation falls back.”

Officials raised their forecast for consumer prices next year and cut their projection for growth.

Their hike follows data that showed a wide range of goods and services becoming costlier at a faster pace than expected. It aligns Sweden with the continued robust approach displayed this week by central banks from New Zealand to Iceland.

Other global counterparts such as the US Federal Reserve are considering shifting to a less forceful stance, while the Bank of Korea signaled on Thursday its own tightening might soon end.

The Riksbank’s policy makers face the challenge of taming prices at a sensitive time. Inflation slowed in October as electricity prices moderated, but an underlying gauge rose to a new three-decade high. Meanwhile wage talks are scheduled to yield a benchmark agreement early next year.

The inflation measure tracked by officials will now average 5.7% in 2023, according to forecasts released with the decision. The economy’s performance next year will be substantially worse than previously predicted, with a 1.2% contraction envisaged by the Riksbank.

Given that backdrop of souring prospects for output, concern has risen that the central bank’s actions risk harming the recovery, as consumers already squeezed by rising costs face even more expensive mortgages.

In what may be the most obvious real-economy effect of rate hiking, house prices have dropped by 14% from a peak earlier this year.

The economy is poised to suffer the biggest contraction in the European Union in 2023, according to OECD forecasts published this week.

The decision on Thursday is the last currently scheduled for 2022, meaning it’s the final one for Ingves, whose 17-year reign leading the Riksbank is coming to an end. He will be succeeded by Erik Thedeen, the former head of Sweden’s financial supervisory authority, on Jan. 1.

