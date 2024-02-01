Riled up crowd not in favor of rescinding Bucyrus tax credit; two motions fail

Bucyrus may call in a state auditor to get advice about the city's financial troubles after another meeting on tax credit revocation for out-of-town workers ended in no decisions made.

At the Wednesday Finance Committee meeting to address rescinding the city's tax credit, two motions failed a vote that would have sent the measure to City Council. One motion would have rescinded the tax credit for three years, and the other motion was for two years. Both died.

The situation changed rapidly in the few final minutes of the meeting when council member James Mee first made a motion, which council voted on, to make the tax credit suspension for 36 months. After resistance from community members at the meeting, he amended the motion to 24 months.

The second motion was not seconded, and for a minute the committee members seemed to be unaware of what to do next, and whether the first motion stood, and it did not.

Although just around a dozen residents showed up for the Special Finance Committee meeting on the tax credit revocation, they managed to suspend or revoke the issue.

Mee makes two motions

Mee made his first motion about tax credit suspension, not rescinding it, to the City Council after a passionate speech city resident Max Miller made about the lack of feedback from the city officials.

Miller said he was open to negotiations on the tax credit issue if it was introduced as a temporary measure.

Mee asked if two years would be something Miller would consider, and Miller confirmed it could be the first step to opening the negotiations.

Committee member James Mee made two motions, both of them died leaving the committee with no legislation to refer to the City Council.

After a few other residents spoke, Mee made his first motion about a three-year tax credit suspension to City Council.

Miller’s father, Gary Miller, spoke up, stating his son and Mee were discussing a two-year suspension as the starting point for negotiations.

Harold May expressed doubts that if tax credit suspension is introduced, it would later be revoked. He also urged residents to note who voted yes for rescinding the tax credit.

“If you give it up, it’s gone,” May said. “People need to know who votes yes, who voted no.”

Max Miller with his friendly and engaging manner of speech unexpectedly persuaded Mee into going from full revocation to suspension.

Ellis addressed spending issues

Resident Melanie Ellis said taxpayers owe the city more than $500,000, and the city paid more than $500,000 in overtime to first responders.

She said those two figures summed up to the $1 million the city was looking for. In addition, Ellis said, the cost of 19 first responders making six digits salaries, with the area's median household income at $49,000, was too high.

“Sounds like a problem to me,” Ellis said. “I’m tired of it’s always being let’s go to the out-of-town people for a fix.”

Melanie Ellis resembled a furious mother of the family who is asking her children where the money is that she gave them.

Council members against tax credit revocation

Committee member Vicki Dishon suggested asking the state to send an auditor to Bucyrus to estimate the urgency of the situation whether it is a fiscal caution, a fiscal watch or a fiscal emergency.

Council member Carolyn Shireman supported Dishon, stating she would not vote for the tax revocation and she believes the city should declare bankruptcy and start over.

Carolyn Shireman who is not on the Finance Committee came to the special meeting. During the meeting she seemed moved by the residents addresses and finally got up and spoke against the tax credit revocation.

City Auditor Kali Lewis said inviting a state auditor would not necessarily mean the city would avoid rescinding the tax credit.

Why the problem of budget deficit appeared?

Growing inflation since 2017 has cumulatively reached 24.3%, and contraction of the number of residents who work in the city limits and pay income tax after several major factories closure, the city lost revenue needed to pay to emergency forces.

The graph showing revenues to safety forces expenses ratio for the City of Bucyrus.

“This is not a police and fire issue, this is an inevitable issue,” Lewis said in a presentation.

According to the report, the full 2% credit revocation will cost a household with a median income of $49,021, about $980 a year, and 1% revocation will be equal to $450.

Raising property taxes instead of rescinding the tax credit is another options for the city. If that were to happen, the burden would spread across the town's 11,000 residents instead of only the 1,700 out-of-town workers.

To note

Out a 11,000 population, 4,000-5,000 Bucyrus residents work. Bearing in mind the number of people working out of town, which is about 1,700, the number of people who work in Bucyrus exceeds out-of-town workers.

Similarly, the total number of residents is more than the number of the out-of-town workers in the community.

For that reason, it is easier for City Council to tax them than to raise income tax or property tax.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Residents call out Bucyrus committee about rescinding tax credit