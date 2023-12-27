Riley Children's Health recognizes Bloomington South for cardiac emergency preparation

Bloomington High School South has been recognized as a “Heart Safe School.”

Riley Children’s Health announced the selection of Bloomington South after observing preparations at the high school should anyone in the building — student, staff or visitor — experience a sudden cardiac arrest.

According to a news release, Bloomington South, besides promoting awareness and education about sudden cardiac arrest, has created an emergency response plan, conducted annual drills, and stocked boxes throughout the campus with life-saving tools.

Adam Kean, M.D., a pediatric cardiologist at Riley, recognized the work of Acacia Axsom, Bloomington South health services director, in helping create “the largest heart-safe school corporation in Indiana to date.”

Kean and others observed a drill at Bloomington South that showed it took 2 minutes and 15 seconds for the school’s safety teams to respond to a test instance of cardiac arrest on campus, “beating the 3-minute goal,” according to the announcement.

“With this accomplishment, Bloomington South High School joins 10 other Indiana schools that have achieved this heart-safe designation.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington South High School designated 'Heart Safe School'