Riley County Jail resumes in-person visitation

Mar. 6—The Riley County Jail will resume in-person visitation on Sunday after suspending the practice for months.

The Riley County Police Department put a pause on in-person visits to the jail since November, citing coronavirus precautions. It offered and continues to offer free video visitations in the department lobby or online though inmatecanteen.com.

Officials said staff members will be disinfecting areas between visits, which may cause delays, and masks will be required.

Since the pandemic began, RCPD has identified four inmates, who have since been released from the jail, and 35 employees as having contracted the virus. It does not have any active cases as of Friday.

The jail also is restarting its volunteer programs, and those who have been approved and trained have received instructions on how to return safely.

Jail staff members have set aside isolation cells and quarantine pods for inmates if necessary.

Attorneys for inmates will continue to have access to their clients unless they are showing signs of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure, officials said.