Riley County police make third arrest in 2019 robbery case

Jul. 16—Riley County police arrested a Salina man on a warrant stemming from a November 2019 aggravated robbery in Manhattan.

Lee Dennis Noonan, 30, is confined in Riley County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

His bond is set at $150,000.

The arrest stems from a robbery on the night of Nov. 9, 2019, in the 400 block of Fremont Street. At that time, a 31-year-old man reported two masked people robbed him at gunpoint.

Two other suspects have previously been arrested in the case.

Police arrested Joseph Paul Trevail on Aug. 26, 2020, for four counts of intimidation and one count each for robbery, kidnapping, criminal threat and harassment.

Officers later arrested Aaron Michael Noonan on Sept. 17, 2020, for two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

Both remain confined in Riley County Jail on $150,000 bonds.

According to a complaint filed in Riley County District Court, the three men set up a fake drug deal to commit the robbery. The complaint alleges they were armed and took cash.

Police said they don't anticipate more arrests related to this case.