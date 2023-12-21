Riley Trail project gets $1.9M state grant

Dec. 20—The Riley Trail project in Vigo County will get a state grant of more than $1.9 million.

The grant was announced Wednesday in La Crosse by Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

This marks the fourth round of the state's Next Level Trails program. In this round, 14 communities will receive a combined $31.2 million for 28 miles of new trail, the governor said in a news release.

Riley Trail in Vigo County will receive $1,946,901; the total project cost is estimated at $3,310,978.

The project will build a paved multi-use trail from the town of Riley to the city of Terre Haute along a recently railbanked railroad corridor.

Vigo County Commissioners Mike Morris and Chris Switzer; Terre Haute city engineer Marcus Mauer; and Vigo County engineer Larry Robbins attended the event in LaCrosse.

"I am thrilled we received funding from the state to move this project forward," Morris said in a news release. "We have big dreams and plans for trails in our community, and receiving these important funds will help us move faster. We couldn't do this without a collaborative approach, including funding from our own County Council and many others."

According to the county's news release:

* The 7.9-mile asphalt trail will begin in the Town of Riley, located in the southwest corridor, and will extend further west as it heads toward Terre Haute.

* Leaving Riley, the Riley Spur Rail Line runs adjacent to State Road 46 before continuing past Lama Road.

* From there, the trail will extend further passing the Idle Creek area and neighborhood.

* After Idle Creek, the Riley Trail will run parallel to McDaniel Road before heading into Terre Haute.

* After its extension through the southeast side of Terre Haute, the Riley Trail will move towards Rea Park, where it will extend into a loop around the area, enveloping the golf courses, park area, and historic clubhouse.

* The trail will continue to move further into Terre Haute through grassy areas before it extends under I-70 and ends at Margaret Drive.

"I'm especially thankful for the Friends of Rea Park group, and our engineering teams for working together on this project," Mayor Duke Bennett said in the news release. "Trails are important, but this trail's connection to our parks and existing city trail system allows us to connect our community in new ways. This is evidence of good collaboration between the private and public sectors, and I'm grateful for all involved."

The trail will be comprised of hot-mix asphalt 10 feet wide with 2 feet of recovery on each side to comply with the Next Level Trails program's standards and to create an ADA accessible trail.

In addition to the trail surface, the Riley Trail will include pedestrian bridges and trail crossings. This will ensure that the trail is up to ADA standards and allows all individuals to access and use it safely.

The county is currently in the process of completing design and engineering plans for the final trail design. It will work together with the city on remaining designs.

A $180 million grant program, Next Level Trails (NLT) is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history, according to the state.

In rounds one, two, and three, a total of $120 million was awarded to 73 communities to build 190 miles of trails throughout Indiana. In January, an additional $29.5 million was awarded to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. The fourth-round grant recipients are contributing $15.5 million in matching value, resulting in a $46.7 million total investment in trails.

The program requires a minimum 20% project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value, and in-kind donations of materials and labor.

For a complete list of fourth-round grants, visit https://bit.ly/3v4KU4x

NLT objectives and more information on the program is available at on.IN.gov/nextleveltrails