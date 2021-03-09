Rillton man charged after woman claims he hit her with car following argument

Mar. 8—A 36-year-old Rillton man is being held in the county jail on $25,000 bond on following his weekend arrest in which state police accused him of striking his girlfriend with a car as he drove away after an argument.

Ryan J. Dancy was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and simple assault by state police in Belle Vernon after the 3:30 p.m. Saturday incident that occurred in the parking lot of a Dollar General store at 160 Mt. Pleasant Road in South Huntingdon.

State police were asked to meet at the West Newton police station with a 39-year-old woman who was injured in the store parking lot, Trooper Anthony Parente reported in court documents.

The woman told police that she met Dancy to discuss their relationship and the couple got into an argument. When the woman told Dancy that she would not accompany him home that evening, "(Dancy) put his vehicle in reverse and started to leave."

The woman said the passenger door on Dancy's car, which was open as he pulled away, struck her.

She went to her father's home and then to the nearby police station, where state police were called.

Parente reported that the woman had "bruising, swelling and a scrape on her forehead" from the collision and was transported by ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg for treatment.

Troopers canvassed an area near West Newton where a relative of Dancy lives, but was told that Dancy was not there. A short time later, the relative admitted that Dancy was inside the home. He surrendered without incident, police said.

Parente said Dancy told troopers the collision was not intentional. He told police he stopped to check on her condition "and apologized to her before leaving."

According to online court dockets, Dancy has a hearing March 15 before Judge Christopher Feliciani on charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault filed by West Newton police in connection with a May 1 incident. In 2019, he was sentenced to serve six months probation and ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation after pleading guilty to identity theft and receiving stolen property complaints filed by borough police.

Dancy did not have an attorney listed in court documents on the new complaints. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 22.

