Rimac Nevera: On the road with a new era of hypercar

A road trip, you say? From Austria to Italy, taking in the mountain vistas and finding out what the world’s fastest production electric car is like to drive on twisting, challenging roads? Yes, please.

Who wouldn’t relish the prospect of a day in the 1877bhp Rimac Nevera on autumnal Alpine roads? I certainly did, and I remind myself of that relish I felt, while I stared at the brown wash of flood water cascading around our £2.4 million hypercar, and frothing past a fallen tree up ahead. A tree that’s reducing the one remaining open road on this side of the mountain to a narrow, single car width just ahead of a 180-degree blind hairpin. Excited? Hmm… Ask me again when I’ve returned the car in one piece.

This, it turns out, is going to be a rather different sort of challenge for the Nevera and I.

Writer Vicky Parrott relished the thought of the roadtrip, until she saw the obstacles ahead - Keno Zache

Lots of storm, no teacup

There is a certain ironic perfection to the storm that characterised this drive in the Nevera – a car that is, after all, named after a powerful, lightning-bearing Mediterranean sea squall occasionally witnessed in the company’s native Croatia.

Not only that, but the whole point of this trip had been to find out what the Nevera was capable of beyond its headline figures of 0-62mph in 1.82sec, and top speed of 258mph. The car had started its trip a few days earlier at the company’s Zagreb factory, and I was hopping in for the third of a six-day, 1250 mile journey that Rimac had orchestrated after getting weary of all the hats being tipped only to the outright pace of its Nevera.

The Rimac Nevera has a top speed of 258mph - Keno Zache

Basically, Rimac wanted to point out that its car was far more than a dragster, so here I find myself: tip-toeing through a mountain deluge that had most roads closed, and those that were open were rapidly turning into theme park-like water flumes. It’s certainly a challenge that brute power alone won’t solve.

First off, though, we’d been lucky to have the first hour or so of our journey be dry enough for some photography up on the winding roads that connect various picturesque Austrian ski resorts still wearing an autumnal burnishing rather than a duvet of snow.

Here, the Rimac easily proved that it’s not just about straight-line pace. In fact, it doesn’t even take the series of hairpins winding down the mountain to realise that this feels, oddly enough, like a vastly powerful Lotus Exige or Alpine A110. And that’s a huge compliment, believe me.

Even when you slide into the low-set, deeply sculpted carbon fibre seats and run your eyes over the swathes of Alcantara, the central screen with Tesla-style controls for the seat adjustment and infotainment, and Porsche-esque passenger’s digital readout… There’s something of a clubsport feel to the materials and sparsity of the architecture and the simple, slim steering wheel.

The Rimac Nevera possesses a 'simple, slim steering wheel', writes Parrott - Keno Zache

Three protruding dials offer easy control of the drive modes, so you don’t need to prod around in the screen to change the powertrain, steering weight, throttle response, damping, aerodynamic and the torque distribution between the four electric motors (Tour makes the Nevera mostly front-wheel drive, while Sport, Track and Drift are – of course – very rear biased) that are mounted at each wheel.

Even simply driving through towns at a normal pace, before we reach the mountain passes that we’re all here for, the Nevera feels taut. Calm and perfectly easy to potter around in, yet with hefty, granular steering and a painstakingly-controlled ride comfort that gives a rather compelling sense of restraint to proceedings.

You can also hear a lot of what’s going on – there’s a fair amount of whine from the motors, and some resonating through the racecar-rigid carbon fibre monocoque, and d’you know what? I like it. I really like it. The whirrs and clicks and vibrations give the vehicle a sense of being a truly mechanical beast, even without a piston-engined heart.

A bird's-eye view: the Alpine roads below - Keno Zache

And when we do hit the proper roads, so to speak, that’s all borne out in the way the Nevera seems to rotate around you into corners, pinning the front wheels to the ground and exploding out of the other side. It is, truly, a car that feels utterly beguiling even at regular road speeds. Even in Tour mode, it still feels alert and responsive – ready to detonate up the road at any moment you choose.

Yet, before long, in truth it’s the hydraulic nose-lift that I’m most grateful for, not to mention the four-wheel drive and wet-weather friendly Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber fitted to the wide, 20-inch wheels.

The Splügen Pass that leads into Italy was particularly memorable; a gorgeous, serpentine road that we drove in torrential rain, watching miniature waterfalls spouting off the rocks and onto the road, and enjoying moderate progress down the smooth, well maintained roads before the going got really tricky further into Italy. The Nevera didn’t put a foot wrong; it’s easy to modulate, tactile, unflappable and fun even in comically slow-going weather.

Parrott: The Rimac Nevera was 'unflappable' even in 'even in comically slow-going weather' - Keno Zache

Sure – never again do I want to execute the tight, five-point turn next to a deep, concrete-edged drainage gully that was required later on, when our route proved to be blocked. Nor do I want to zig-zag through fast-flowing flood water, praying that I didn’t catch any of the fallen rocks and general detritus that might put an end to a tyre or body panel.

But the Rimac did it all with casual ease. For a car with up to 644bhp at each rear wheel, and that’s stuck low to the ground, it really did prove a stupefyingly nonchalant vehicle to navigate through what were not hypercar-friendly conditions.

A sigh of relief…

In the end, we covered just under 200 miles, ranging from unfeasibly perfect Austrian mountain pass to unfeasibly treacherous, flooded roads in Italy – complete with plenty of teeth-sucking moments around the narrow roads that surround Lake Como, where the views are breathtaking, the corners often blind and the locals intent on living up to their national stereotype for comically over-confident driving.

The Nevera really did do it all with nonchalance, managing a real-world range of 200 miles with only a brief pit stop at an Ionity rapid charger. You get free charging in a Rimac vehicle at Ionity stations (fuel costs are often a concern for those able to indulge in a £2.4 million hypercar…), due to a tie-up between the two companies, and you can also make the most of the 350kW potential thanks to the car’s 800V charging systems. It’ll actually suck electricity up at 500kW, if a charger capable of matching that ever makes it to the roadside, although on our brief charging stop, we saw a fairly consistent peak charging speed of 195kW.

This was one of those cars, and one of those days, that took a few days of reflection – and a huge sigh of relief at having handed the car back unscathed – to really figure out what makes it so compelling. That it does have that zen-like sense of connection from the moment you drive out of the car park is a big part of it.

I simply didn’t expect a car with a brutish weight of 2.3-tonnes (the 120kWh battery being a big part of that) to deliver real delicacy from the off. But it’s there in every aspect of the car, regardless of drive mode, the road and the conditions; the very bones of the Nevera are those of a purist driver’s car.

'I like it. I really like it': Vicky Parrott pictured with the Rimac Nevera - Keno Zache

Not only that, but on our drive I had time to dwell on Rimac’s own journey as a company. This is a brand that, in 2011, was fending off utilities companies demanding unpaid bills, and 10 years later has branched into two very successful entities as Rimac Technologies and Rimac Automobili – the latter of which, of course, merged to make Bugatti-Rimac in 2021.

It’s the sort of rags-to-riches story that makes you fall a bit in love with the brand immediately, even without delving into the stories of the extraordinary people that are behind this extraordinary car and company. They should make a big-screen movie, really.

The Nevera, of course, is the pinnacle of what Rimac can achieve; and what a heady pinnacle it is. From the clever, H-shaped battery pack that allows the occupants to sit right on the car’s floorpan, to the way the company has imbued this monstrously powerful vehicle with an unmissable sense of poise, delicacy and usability – it’s not hard to see why Bugatti saw this company’s potential as a partner that can bring the instant jump into modernity that it needs.

Parrott: The Rimac Nevera is the 'ultimate poster child' for electric cars - Keno Zache

Would I buy a Rimac Nevera if I had the money? Probably not, but then I wouldn’t buy any hypercar, if I’m honest. Is it a real looker? I’ll leave that for you to decide. Does it have the presence and jewel-like finish of a Pagani or Bugatti? No, it doesn’t. Is this the most important automotive engineering feat of the last decade. Very probably, yes. You want to see the future of electric powertrains in performance cars – not just the outright power potential, but for chassis set-up, battery tech and charging? The Rimac is it.

The sort of tech we see in the Nevera will take time to trickle into more relevant mainstream performance EVs, of course, and there’s no doubt that there are many storms yet to be weathered for the transition to renewable fuels in mainstream and performance cars.

Yet the Rimac is the ultimate poster child for battery propulsion, and the ultimate proof that you don’t need pistons and fire (no hill-climbing TV celebrity crash jokes, here, please) for a car to be thrilling, intuitive, fingertip-responsive and characterful. Proof, if it were still needed, that electric cars can be cars for those who love to drive. Even if the drive itself doesn’t turn out to be quite the journey that you expected.