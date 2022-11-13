Rimbunan Sawit Berhad (KLSE:RSAWIT) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Rimbunan Sawit Berhad's (KLSE:RSAWIT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Rimbunan Sawit Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = RM27m ÷ (RM891m - RM293m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Rimbunan Sawit Berhad has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Rimbunan Sawit Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that Rimbunan Sawit Berhad is now generating some pretax earnings. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 4.5% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 52%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 33% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Rimbunan Sawit Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 56% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

